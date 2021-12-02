ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBuiscF00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY metro area consists of Orange County and Dutchess County. As of November 30, there were 14,797.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Poughkeepsie residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown metro area, Orange County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 16,289.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Orange County, the most of any county in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Dutchess County, there were 12,867.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 7,359 7,169.6 61 59.4
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 11,237 9,958.2 105 93.1
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 18,957 10,610.4 290 162.3
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 13,825 10,981.6 174 138.2
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 97,764 11,100.3 1,095 124.3
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 80,389 12,321.7 1,057 162.0
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 133,228 12,417.8 1,674 156.0
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 152,270 13,473.1 2,458 217.5
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 41,178 14,101.3 780 267.1
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 34,353 14,202.8 505 208.8
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 2,793,198 14,476.9 67,213 348.4
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 99,712 14,797.6 1,452 215.5
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 12,740 15,006.8 174 205.0

IN THIS ARTICLE
