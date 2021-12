Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference December 1, 2021 1:00 PM ET. Hi, guys. Thanks so much for joining us. Pleasure to have the CEO of Bausch Health, Joe Papa has joined us. My colleague, Eric and I will both tag team on a bunch of topic we want to go through. But before we do Joe, let me turn it over to you first for what's on top of your mind in terms of priorities and we'll jump right in.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO