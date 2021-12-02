ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CESAR Brand Introduces Refrigerated Pet Food Product

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) FRANKLIN, TN — As the desire for fresh dog food options rises with pet parents, the CESAR brand has introduced its newest product innovation, CESAR FRESH CHEF, now available exclusively in Walmart stores and available for grocery pickup. The new refrigerated cut-and-serve rolls for dogs are made with human-grade...

