The CESAR Brand Introduces Refrigerated Pet Food Product

Each year, we donate 1 percent of our revenue to the White Buffalo Land Trust to help fund their education initiatives and flagship farm, which is a living, breathing example of regenerative agriculture and a resource for farmers and ranchers from all over the world. Current agricultural production and forestry activities contribute “24 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” according to Project Drawdown, a nonprofit devoted to climate change solutions. While conventional agriculture is part of the problem, regenerative agriculture provides a solution. Regenerative agriculture is widely known to draw down excess carbon from the atmosphere into the soil and help restore the health of our soil and water. By partnering with White Buffalo Land Trust, A Pup Above is investing in a future agricultural system that can provide healthier food for animals and people without compromising the health of Mother Earth.

