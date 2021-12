Almost 1,000 attendees participated in Ioterra‘s 1st annual Product Development Conference (PDC) which was hosted entirely in the metaverse. The attendees comprised product developers, service providers, solution providers, investors, 20 renowned speakers, and 35 exhibitors for 8 hours of events on November 16, 2021. Upon logging in, participants didn’t see the typical Zoom room everyone has become acclimatized to these last 18 months. Instead, they found themselves to be a character in a virtual “4-acre” event space situated on a mountaintop.

