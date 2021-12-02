ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Healthcare Week' helps address health disparities in Nevada

By Abel Garcia
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
An aggressive push is underway to provide better health care to under-served communities throughout Nevada.

As part of “Healthcare Week,” Gov. Steve Sisolak took a tour of two health centers in the Las Vegas area.

Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada and the Martin Luther King Family Health Center are focusing on serving minorities and low-income families who struggle to get care.

The governor says he hopes to assist these organizations with the money received from the cares act.

“We need to get into the community more, into these types of centers, and doctors’ offices to make sure they are available for people because we continue to see it on a daily basis we are getting hundreds of cases just in Clark County alone, and 600 statewide, and another dozen deaths, and these are preventable,” Sisolak said.

Tyree Davis, medical officer at Ancillary Services says as the population of Las Vegas continues to increase significantly and they need more financial support to meet the demand.

"We want them to have a healthy home they can go to whether it is behavioral health, dental services, as well as medical services," says Davis.

Sisolak says these centers have been critical in providing care to thousands during this pandemic.

With the new strain of COVID-19 already in our country, Sisolak is encouraging people to use these facilities to get vaccinated and help put an end to the spread.

