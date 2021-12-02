ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Connor McDavid’s four points lead Edmonton Oilers past Pittsburgh Penguins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPhii_0dBugqUh00

Connor McDavid registered three assists, two on goals by Zach Hyman, and added an empty-netter, as the Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game in the third period for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

With the game tied 2-2 after two periods, Kailer Yamamoto scored 2:53 into the third, and Evan Bouchard tapped in McDavid’s pass off a two-on-one a little more than five minutes later to help the Oilers win for the 16th time in 21 games to open the season.

Both of Hyman’s goals came in the first period as Edmonton recorded just 22 shots for the game but improved to 9-1-0 at home. Hyman thought he had his first career hat trick in the third, but the goal was overturned via an offside review.

Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton, which beat Pittsburgh on its home ice in regulation for the first time since January 2006, and snapped a six-game home skid in this series.

Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games with his 10th goal, and Teddy Blueger also scored for the Penguins, who are 0-2-1 following their season-high five-game winning streak. Facing off with McDavid in a superstar matchup, Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby notched an assist.

Edmonton broke through 6:52 into the opening frame. Off a dish from McDavid, Hyman found an opening and drove the puck over the blocker of Tristan Jarry (17 saves) on the Oilers’ first shot of the game.

However, Guentzel one-timed John Marino’s perfect seam pass to tie the game with 5:05 remaining in the first period. In addition to his overall point run, Guentzel’s 10-game road point streak to open the season is one away from Evgeni Malkin’s club-record run from 2008-09.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5H8H_0dBugqUh00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

All but three of Guentzel’s goals this season have come on the road.

Yet, the contest wasn’t 1-1 for long. Hyman and McDavid, who has recorded four or more points in a contest 21 times in his career, again hooked up, off a two-on-one with 3:44 to go in the first.

Pittsburgh, though, equalized one minute into the second period. This time it came off a three-on-two, capped by Blueger after a nifty Evan Rodrigues pass.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
NHL

McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural Digest

Take a tour of the Oilers captain's abode of clean lines, dark pieces and metal accents. When Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle couldn't find their dream home, they decided to build it. After McDavid signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Oilers in...
HOME & GARDEN
Sportsnet.ca

Connor McDavid's point streak ends at 17 games as Oilers lose to Stars

Connor McDavid's historic point streak to start the season has come to an end. The Edmonton Oilers captain was kept off the scoreboard in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. McDavid's 17-game streak is tied for the eighth-longest such streak to begin a season. It also ranks...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NHL

NHL On Tap: McDavid looks for points in 18 straight with Oilers

Flyers start challenging three-game stretch by facing Lightning; improving Blackhawks visit Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Tuesday. McDavid seeks to extend point streak, get...
NHL
yourvalley.net

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas.
NHL
The State

McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row. They improved to 9-1-0 on home ice despite getting outshot 26-13 through the first two periods and 34-22 overall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
John Marino
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Mikko Koskinen
NHL

McDavid, Oilers defeat Jarry, Penguins

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Zach Hyman scored two goals, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton (16-5-0), which has won three in a row and five of six.
NHL
Yardbarker

Connor McDavid Proves His Value as the Oilers’ Captain

One of the interesting things about the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night was that new Oiler Zach Hyman scored the first hat trick of his NHL career. Well, actually he didn’t. Instead, a successful challenge by Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan on an offside call negated the goal and rendered Hyman sitting with only two goals instead of three goals. Obviously, it was disappointing for the first-year Oilers’ player who’s become such a stellar sidekick for Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: McDavid, Oilers win matchup with Crosby, Penguins

McDavid and Sidney Crosby did not get to face off very often, but when they have Crosby and the Penguins have mostly gotten the upper hand. That changed on Wednesday in the Oilers’ 5-2 win that was highlighted by another dominant performance from McDavid. He finished the night with four...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdavid Hyman#Dfs
NHL

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Oilers: 16 - 6 - 0 (32 pts) Kings: 9 - 9 - 4 (23 pts) In the nine Kings wins this season the team has averaged 3.8 goals per game. In the 13 losses (including extra time), the Kings have averaged 1.9 goals per game.
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening. Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings in the opener of the two-game road trip.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy