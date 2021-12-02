ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Anaheim Ducks pull out wild win over Vegas Golden Knights

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist and Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano each had three assists to lead the host Anaheim Ducks to a wild 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Troy Terry, Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm and Isac Lundestrom also scored goals for Anaheim, which defeated Vegas for just the second time in team history (2-9-0) at the Honda Center and the fourth time overall (4-18-0).

Anthony Stolarz finished with 34 saves as the Ducks completed a sweep of a back-to-back that began with a 5-4 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Mattias Janmark and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist and William Carrier, Zach Whitecloud and Reilly Smith also scored goals for Vegas, which suffered its third loss in the last four games. Robin Lehner made 28 saves.

Following a scoreless first period, the two teams combined for six goals in the second with Anaheim taking a 4-2 lead.

Terry made it 1-0 with his 15th goal of the season, one-timing a Drysdale pass from the left circle past Lehner’s blocker side.

Rakell followed 2:15 later with his seventh goal of the season, chipping in a loose puck from the bottom of the right circle over Lehner’s shoulder.

Vegas cut it to 2-1 on when Carrier broke in on a three-on-one break and cut across the front of the crease and fired a wrist shot past Stolarz’s glove.

Anaheim answered with goals by Manson, whose shot from the right boards caromed in off the skate of Alex Pietrangelo, and Lindholm, who fired a shot from the left point through heavy traffic into the top far corner to make it 4-1.

But Vegas rallied to cut the lead to 4-3 with two short-handed goals in the span of a little over two minutes. Whitecloud got the first at the 19:48 mark when he knocked in a pass from Janmark into the left side of the net. Janmark followed at the 1:58 mark of the third period on a breakaway, the league-leading fifth short-handed goal of the season for the Golden Knights.

Drysdale extended Anaheim’s lead to 5-3 with his third goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle inside the far left post but Pacioretty made it 5-4 at the 11:30 mark with a power-play goal.

Manson picked up a roughing penalty with 1:52 to go and the Golden Knights pulled Lehner for a six-on-four power play but the Ducks made it 6-4 with an empty net short-handed goal by Lundestrom with 1:04 left. Smith ended the scoring with his 10th goal of the season with 28.1 seconds left.

–Field Level Media

