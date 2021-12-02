ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Sacramento Kings down Clippers for latest win at L.A.

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DocR7_0dBughnO00

The Sacramento Kings continued to enjoy visits to their home-away-from-home Wednesday night, thumping the host Los Angeles Clippers 124-115 for a second victory at the Staples Center in six days.

De’Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 24 points, Terence Davis posted a season-best 23 and Davion Mitchell added 20 for the Kings, who came away with a 141-137, three-overtime win over the Lakers in a trip to Los Angeles last week.

Reserves Luke Kennard and Terance Mann had 19 points apiece while Ivica Zubac put up 17 for the Clippers, who lost their third straight.

The Kings’ win over the Clippers was the fourth in the teams’ past five meetings in Los Angeles, whereas the Clippers have prevailed 15 straight times in Sacramento.

Unfortunately for the Kings, the clubs meet in a rematch Saturday night in the California capital.

The Kings, playing for a second consecutive night after falling 117-92 at home to the Lakers on Monday, wasted no time seizing control on Tuesday. Sacramento was up by as many as 10 in the first quarter, 20 in the second and 25 in the third.

Attempting to end a six-game homestand on a winning note, the Clippers got within 107-93 on an Isaiah Hartenstein hoop with 7:25 to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vaqky_0dBughnO00
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns on a roll heading into this week’s matchups

Fox countered with two free throws and a dunk, and when Davis bombed in consecutive 3-pointers, the visitors has re-established control at 117-95 before coasting home.

Davis shot 5-for-9 on 3-point attempts for the Kings, who outscored the Clippers 45-27 from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton (12 points, game-high 11 assists) and Richaun Holmes (16 points, game-high 11 rebounds) logged double-doubles to help the visitors’ cause, while Southern California alum Chimezie Metu chipped in with 13 points.

The Kings, who have recorded six of their nine wins on the road, outshot the Clippers 52.3 percent to 47 percent and were able to overcome a 49-38 deficit on the boards.

Brandon Boston Jr. had 13 points, Reggie Jackson 12 to complement a team-high six assists and Hartenstein 11 to go with a team-high eight rebounds for the Clippers. Los Angeles played without Paul George, who was rested, missing a game for the first time this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
lakers365.com

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers lose to Sacramento Kings in triple overtime, Warriors and Bucks win

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, beaten 141-137 for their fifth defeat in their past seven games. The Kings recovered from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, led by 34 points from De'Aaron Fox and 25 off the bench from Buddy Hield. LeBron James scored 30 points for LA, with Russell Westbrook adding 29 and Anthony Davis contributing 23 points.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
lakers365.com

LeBron James returns for LA Lakers after missing win over Sacramento Kings due to coronavirus protocols

LeBron James has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. The league said Thursday James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results earlier this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers in the early hours of Saturday morning.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Davis’ 28 Lead Kings To 2nd Straight Win Over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terrence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in four nights with a 104-99 victory Saturday. Davis made all four of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Unc#Los Angeles#Lakers#Suns#Clippers 52 3 Percent
kingsherald.com

Kings 104 , Clippers 99: Gotta Win Schooner or Later!

In the pre-game, Jon Wilson and the powers that be over there at NBCSCA casually dropped into one of their segments that the Clippers haven’t lost a game in Sacramento since 2013. Well… that was exactly the kind of reverse jinx the Kings needed!. And yet, it didn't quite feel...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy