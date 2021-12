The city of Aurora, Colorado has agreed to a $15 million settlement over the wrongful death of Elijah McClain. In 2019, the 23-year-old Black man was killed while returning from a store when he was detained by three Aurora police officers and placed in a chokehold and pinned down for 15 minutes. According to an independent report, McClain told the officers he was having trouble breathing and began vomiting prior to the arrival of two paramedics who gave him ketamine based on officers' claims that he needed to be sedated for his excited delirium. The 140-pound McClain then suffered a heart attack induced by the injection of enough ketamine for a 190-pound person before falling into a coma.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO