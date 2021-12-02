Law results in donation of thousands of menstrual products

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A brand of menstrual hygiene products is donating 100,000 of the products to Maine schools in the wake of a new law that makes the donations easier.

A bill signed into law earlier this year provided immunity from civil and criminal liability for donations of such products. U by Kotex made the donation through the Alliance for Period Supplies with distribution help from Michael Klahr Jewish Family Services, said Democrats who supported the creation of the law on Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen of Falmouth introduced the bill to make the donations easier earlier this year. She and other supporters said one in five teenagers have had difficulty affording the products.

Breen said she hopes “this is the first of many such donations.”