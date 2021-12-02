ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CAL THOMAS: Connecting the dots

By CAL THOMAS Columnist
Star-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments for and against a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The arguments — pro and con — are familiar, but there is a greater argument to be made for upholding the law and, should a majority of justices decide to...

starherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Washington Times

Connecting the dots between abortion and the unique value of human life

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments for and against a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The arguments — pro and con — are familiar, but there is a greater argument to be made for upholding the law and, should a majority of justices decide to do so, overturn Roe v. Wade.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Variety

Bob Dole, Former Senate Majority Leader and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old. Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator Elizabeth Dole, his wife of 46 years. No location of death was confirmed. In February, Dole had announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was beginning treatment. “It is with heavy hearts we announced that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” reads the Foundation’s official...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Hispanics
West Central Tribune

Cal Thomas: Thanks for giving

You might be struggling over what to do with an errant child or grandchild who ought to be thankful for what has been done for him or her but is headed down the wrong road. How can you be thankful for that? Because their lives are not over and there is the possibility they will "come to their senses" and be thankful then.
RELIGION
The Blade

To the editor: Cal Thomas is wrong on infrastructure

Cal Thomas critiques the recently passed infrastructure bill as less than perfect. He failed to compare it to the “Infrastructure Week” from the previous administration. Because, like the “beautiful” health-care bill promised by President Donald Trump, it never happened.
ECONOMY
The Decatur Daily

Cal Thomas: Swindled again

Remember those “shovel-ready jobs” promised by the Obama-Biden administration in 2011? When many failed to appear after passage of this spending boondoggle, President Barack Obama joked, “Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected.”. That law, noted Citizens Against Government Waste, cost $787 billion, of which $48 billion was supposed...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Washington Post

Gun capitalism — not ‘ghost guns’ or other trends — is to blame for gun violence

Andrew C. McKevitt is associate professor of history at Louisiana Tech University and author of "Consuming Japan: Popular Culture and the Globalizing of 1980s America." If you’ve heard of “ghost guns,” you may have begun to panic about an epidemic of untraceable firearms lacking a federally-mandated serial number and assembled from parts purchased online or 3-D-printed. A recent New York Times article warned that ghost guns “can be ordered by gang members, felons and even children,” and deemed the rising number of seized ghost guns a “crisis.” The head of a gun-safety organization called ghost guns “the biggest threat in the country right now.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy