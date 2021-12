The tutorial in Century: Age of Ashes makes you practice your boost ability a few times before forgetting about it entirely. However, this is one of the most underrated abilities in the game and one that you should be making the most of in every match. To do that, though, your dragon needs enough energy to allow it to boost every time you need it to. This guide offers a few tips to help you keep your boost energy high so you can boost more.

