It’s easy to feel grim about the future of democracy in America. The Republican Party is getting worse in the wake of the Trump presidency, openly praising vigilantism, egging on violent extremists, continuing its crusade to limit access to the ballot, attempting to corrupt voting administration and seeking to stymie reform at every turn. The shortcomings of our criminal justice system cannot be ignored. Social media platforms cling to a business model that monetizes disinformation and hate. The Supreme Court has become a body of “partisan hacks” that damages the judiciary’s reputation and Americans’ constitutional rights. Voters’ memories remain short; their desire for accountability for elected officials is tepid.

POTUS ・ 11 DAYS AGO