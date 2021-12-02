ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Handful of fanatics’ to blame for Capitol riot, Trump ally Meadows says in book

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7RTb_0dBue9zd00
The Capitol attack of 6 January. Meadows writes extensively about Trump’s attempts to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden.

In his new memoir, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows blames just “a handful of fanatics” for the 6 January attack on the Capitol – over which nearly 700 people have now been charged.

“No one would [focus] on the actions of … those supporters of President Trump who came [to Washington on 6 January] without hate in their hearts or any bad intentions,” he writes. “Instead, they would laser in on the actions of a handful of fanatics across town.”

Throughout his book, Meadows seeks to play down Donald Trump’s role in an insurrection regarding which Meadows himself will now co-operate with the investigating House committee.

The former chief of staff writes extensively, supportively and selectively about Trump’s attempts to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden, of which the Capitol attack was the deadly culmination.

But while enthusiastically repeating Trump’s lie that his defeat was the result of electoral fraud, Meadows skates over attempts to stop the certification of electoral college results, the cause in which the mob attacked the Capitol.

For example, Meadows does not mention Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official whose attempt to persuade Trump he could legally overturn his defeat landed him in legal jeopardy.

Reporting by Jon Karl of ABC News has placed Meadows in the Oval Office on 3 January, when Clark tried to persuade Trump to fire the acting attorney general, Jeffery Rosen, who rejected the scheme.

In his book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, Karl details how Trump was deterred by the threat of mass resignations at the DoJ.

On Wednesday, the 6 January committee

a contempt charge for Clark. The issue now moves to the House.

Karl also reports that aides to the then vice-president, Mike Pence, who would oversee certification of results at the Capitol on 6 January, “began to suspect” Meadows himself was pushing schemes to overturn the process.

Meadows, Karl says, sent the vice-president’s staff a memo written by the campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis which argued that Pence could declare results in six key states to be under dispute.

Reporting another memo written by Johnny McEntee, Trump’s director of the presidential personnel office, Karl writes: “This was all madness. There was no other way to put it.”

Karl concurs with other reporters in saying Meadows was not in the Oval Office when on 4 January a constitutional scholar, John Eastman, presented his own memo on how Pence could supposedly stop certification.

Two days later, in a few chaotic hours at the Capitol, offices were ransacked, rioters paraded Trump and Confederate flags through the halls of Congress and lawmakers were hustled to safety. Some rioters chanted that Pence should be captured and hanged. Five people died, including a Trump supporter shot by law enforcement and a Capitol police officer who collapsed the next day.

Meadows, however, insists the mob had “absolutely no urging from President Trump”.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, The Chief’s Chief, as Meadows reversed course under threat of a contempt charge and agreed to testify before the House select committee investigating 6 January.

Also this week, lawyers for Trump argued in court that executive privilege means records from his White House should not be released to the panel. The former president contends the same doctrine should apply to former aides.

Last weekend, the California Democrat Adam Schiff said the 6 January panel wanted to establish “the complete role of the former president” in the Capitol riot.

“That is, what did he know in advance about propensity for violence that day? Was this essentially the back-up plan for the failed [election] litigation around the country? Was this something that was anticipated? How was it funded, whether the funders knew about what was likely to happen that day? And what was the president’s response as the attack was going on, as his own vice-president was being threatened?” Schiff stated.

On Tuesday, citing sources close to Trump, the Guardian reported that hours before the Capitol attack, Trump made several calls from the White House to allies at a Washington hotel and talked about ways to stop certification.

Meadows’ book, however, will provide few further answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSEnZ_0dBue9zd00
Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows depart the White House on 4 January 2021. Photograph: Erin Scott/REX/Shutterstock

As he rode with Trump to a rally near the White House on 6 January, Meadows writes, Trump “was in mourning for the second term he had been unfairly denied”.

Trump took the stage following an exhortation to “trial by combat” from his attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Trump’s own words featured his instruction to supporters to “fight like hell”.

But Meadows claims the speech was “more subdued than usual”.

He also claims that when Trump told the crowd “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on” Republicans objecting to electoral college results, it was all an “ad lib”.

Meadows said Trump told him immediately after the speech that when he said he would march on the Capitol himself, he had been “speaking metaphorically” – but only because he “knew as well as anyone that we couldn’t organise a trip like that on such short notice”.

In their own Trump book, Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post describe what happened next.

“Following Trump’s hour-long speech, thousands of attendees took his advice. They marched down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol, and when they arrived, they … surged closer and closer to the Capitol despite pleas from [law enforcement].

“By 1.30pm, parts of the crowd had become a mob, pounding on the doors and demanding entry. At 1.50pm [police] declared a riot. Possible pipe bombs had been found nearby.

“Shortly after 2pm, windows at the Capitol began to shatter. They were in. Many were looking for Mike Pence … outside, a makeshift gallows had been erected.”

Comments / 37

Janet B
3d ago

Those fanatics are the Trump supporters he summoned to the Capitol and told them to fight like he'll. They did and now he claims it was all them.

Reply(4)
25
TMG
3d ago

Trump couldn’t accept he is a loser and concede with grace. That is how he led his followers into 1/6. The big fat crybaby was called a loser by his daddy and so many times that he turned into an attention seeking hateful, mysoginistic, racist, sociopath.

Reply(2)
18
tex1
3d ago

Meadows seeks to downplay Trump's role in the insurrection , evidently he missed Trump's speech just before the riot

Reply(3)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Post-Election Fury Prompted a Warning from His General

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley spent December 4 at the White House, attending meetings with the national security team and principals—all the while, thinking he'd be fired. The chain of command, and the entire national security leadership had been disrupted.
POTUS
The Guardian

To Rescue the Republic review: Grant, the crisis of 1876 … and a Fox News anchor reluctant to call out Trump

For a group of TV anchors and reporters, the team at Fox News are keen scribblers. Often with co-writers, former host Bill O’Reilly writes of assassinations and Brian Kilmeade authors histories. Bret Baier is chief political anchor but has also written several books as a “reporter of history”. Now comes a biography of Ulysses S Grant which focuses on the grave constitutional crisis following the disputed election of 1876.
POTUS
Axios

Vulnerable Democrats: Less Trump talk

Vulnerable House Democrats are convinced they need to talk less about the man who helped them get elected: President Trump. Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned nationalizing the 2022 mid-terms with emotionally-charged issues — from Critical Race Theory to Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — will hamstring their ability to sell the local benefits of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
POTUS
Washington Post

The bombshell about Trump testing positive also implicates the Trump family

The Trump family has long treated rules and laws as nuisances that are only for the little people. And the news that Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 before the first 2020 presidential debate shows that this tendency may be even more depraved and malevolent than you thought. Opinions to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanatics#Department Of Justice#Abc News#Doj
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump’s lawyers are pleading the Fifth. Congress can still make them talk.

An earlier version of this article misidentified Rep. Bennie G. Thompson as Bernie. The article has been corrected. It’s rare when lawyers — as opposed to their clients — take the Fifth Amendment. But Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department lawyer who reportedly tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, is now claiming the privilege against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He has just been joined in that posture by one of Trump’s main outside legal advisers, John Eastman.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
FOX40

Pence: ‘I know I did the right thing’ on Jan. 6

(The Hill) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said he believes he “did the right thing” when he certified the results of the 2020 presidential election in January, ignoring then-President Donald Trump’s repeated requests that he object to the vote. Pence, in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network that aired on Thursday, said he knows in his “heart […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

71K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy