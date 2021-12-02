Homestead holds the shutout in win over Vipers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of #2 versus #1, the Spartans pulled the upset. No. 2 Homestead defeated the first-place Vipers 3-0 on Wednesday night at the Icehouse.

The first goal came with just over a minute left in the second period by Aiden Byler. From there, Pj Isenbarger netted two goals in the final frame to seal the 3-0 win.

Up next, Homestead and Carroll face off next Wednesday at 7 p.m. followed by the Vipers and Leo at 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.