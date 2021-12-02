Regular gas prices drop to $4.74 a gallon

Could Gas Prices double next year? Glad I got the little motorcycle backup for a ride to work. Grab a hold of something and hang on, because a respected JP Morgan analyst says gas prices are about to go crazy. We saw a quick drop shortly after Turkey Day, but...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drop in crude oil prices is likely to stabilize prices at the pump this week, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group. For the fourth straight week, AAA reported the average gas price in Tennessee declined. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.10, which...
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week. We're averaging $3.15 according to Gas Buddy. Gas prices in Minnesota are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20 higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 3.4...
Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.582 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.582. Average price during the week of November 15, 2021 $3.594. Average price during the week of November 23, 2020...
ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city fell nearly 3 cents per gallon last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 139 stations. The average price of gas in Rockford sits at $3.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s about 7 cents per gallon lower than last month and $1.34 higher than this time a year ago. It’s the highest per gallon price for fuel on Nov. 22 since 2012.
Virginia gas prices have fallen another penny in the past week, averaging $3.27/g today. GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 41-hundred stations in the Commonwealth tell us that prices are virtually the same as they were a month ago, but still running $1.24/g ahead of last year’s price. If you’re travelling this...
There’s something to be thankful for at the pump this week. Gas Buddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the average price for regular gas in Louisiana is down a penny and half with the statewide average at $3.09 a gallon…
Gas prices in the Virginia Commonwealth have dropped 1.2 cents in the past week. According to a GasBuddy report, the current average price of gas in Virginia is $3.27 per gallon. GasBuddy surveys more than 4,000 gas stations across the Commonwealth every day to collect information for these reports. According...
Gas prices have dropped slightly in Coweta County, similar to drops seen elsewhere in the country for a variety of reasons. On Tuesday, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price for regular unleaded in Coweta County was $3.237, down from $3.250 last Monday and $3.260 two weeks ago. Three weeks ago, the average was $3.239.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices in Columbus have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.22 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey. GasBuddy's price report says the cheapest station in Columbus is priced at $2.95 per gallon today while the most expensive is...
Gas prices are down in the city, region and nationally, wiping out last week’s increases. City drivers are seeing an increase in the price of a gallon of gas to an average of $3.53, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.58, while the national average is down a penny to $3.40.
Gas prices have dropped slightly this week both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, decreased by a penny over the past week to $3.56 per gallon.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are rising once again in Peoria just before Thanksgiving, averaging $3.54 per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 2.4 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — College student Raymond Sha will drive about 400 miles from southern California to the San Francisco Bay Area to be with his family on Thanksgiving — during a time when gas prices are at an all-time high. “I just filled up my tank last week and it...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, gas prices in the Columbus area were lower for drivers. According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas stations averaged about $3.22 a gallon, which is 5.2 cents lower than the previous week. Gas prices are about the same as a month ago, and $1.31 higher than a […]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gas prices are continuing to surge, putting a dent in many Arizonans' pockets. According to GasBuddy, Phoenix gas prices have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.80 a gallon. GasBuddy surveyed nearly 1,100 stations in Phoenix and found gas prices are 31...
(Bob Hague, WRN) You’ll pay more than three dollars for a gallon of regular gas anywhere in the state. Nick Jarmusz with Triple-A Wisconsin says prices are mainly market driven, transportation costs factor in as well. “Prices are much lower in the eastern and southern parts of the state and pretty significantly higher in the northern and western part of the state."
