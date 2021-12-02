ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regular gas prices drop to $4.74 a gallon

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices dropped Thursday to $4.74 per...

www.pncguam.com

995qyk.com

Could Gas Prices Double Next Year?

Could Gas Prices double next year? Glad I got the little motorcycle backup for a ride to work. Grab a hold of something and hang on, because a respected JP Morgan analyst says gas prices are about to go crazy. We saw a quick drop shortly after Turkey Day, but...
AM 1390 KRFO

Gas Buddy: New COVID Variant Could Drop Gas Prices

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week. We're averaging $3.15 according to Gas Buddy. Gas prices in Minnesota are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20 higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 3.4...
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Decrease in Western PA; Crude Prices Continue to Drop

Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.582 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.582. Average price during the week of November 15, 2021 $3.594. Average price during the week of November 23, 2020...
100fmrockford.com

Average gas price in Rockford down about 3 cents per gallon for Thanksgiving week

ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city fell nearly 3 cents per gallon last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 139 stations. The average price of gas in Rockford sits at $3.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s about 7 cents per gallon lower than last month and $1.34 higher than this time a year ago. It’s the highest per gallon price for fuel on Nov. 22 since 2012.
ROCKFORD, IL
wsvaonline.com

Local gas prices drop slightly

Virginia gas prices have fallen another penny in the past week, averaging $3.27/g today. GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 41-hundred stations in the Commonwealth tell us that prices are virtually the same as they were a month ago, but still running $1.24/g ahead of last year’s price. If you’re travelling this...
supertalk929.com

Virginia gas prices drop 1.2 cents in past week

Gas prices in the Virginia Commonwealth have dropped 1.2 cents in the past week. According to a GasBuddy report, the current average price of gas in Virginia is $3.27 per gallon. GasBuddy surveys more than 4,000 gas stations across the Commonwealth every day to collect information for these reports. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Gas prices drop again in Coweta

Gas prices have dropped slightly in Coweta County, similar to drops seen elsewhere in the country for a variety of reasons. On Tuesday, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price for regular unleaded in Coweta County was $3.237, down from $3.250 last Monday and $3.260 two weeks ago. Three weeks ago, the average was $3.239.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
New Castle News

Gas price drops wipe out last week's increases

Gas prices are down in the city, region and nationally, wiping out last week’s increases. City drivers are seeing an increase in the price of a gallon of gas to an average of $3.53, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.58, while the national average is down a penny to $3.40.
wbut.com

Gas Prices Drop A Bit; Over 80 Cents Higher Than 2019

Gas prices have dropped slightly this week both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, decreased by a penny over the past week to $3.56 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Gas prices rise in Peoria, average $3.54 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are rising once again in Peoria just before Thanksgiving, averaging $3.54 per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 2.4 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
PEORIA, IL
cbslocal.com

Gas Prices Expected To Drop After Thanksgiving

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — College student Raymond Sha will drive about 400 miles from southern California to the San Francisco Bay Area to be with his family on Thanksgiving — during a time when gas prices are at an all-time high. “I just filled up my tank last week and it...
NBC4 Columbus

Gas prices drop another 5 cents in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, gas prices in the Columbus area were lower for drivers.   According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas stations averaged about $3.22 a gallon, which is 5.2 cents lower than the previous week.   Gas prices are about the same as a month ago, and $1.31 higher than a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
AZFamily

Phoenix gas prices continue to increase, averaging $3.80 a gallon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gas prices are continuing to surge, putting a dent in many Arizonans' pockets. According to GasBuddy, Phoenix gas prices have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.80 a gallon. GasBuddy surveyed nearly 1,100 stations in Phoenix and found gas prices are 31...
PHOENIX, AZ
cwbradio.com

Gas Prices Over $3 A Gallon All Around Wisconsin

(Bob Hague, WRN) You’ll pay more than three dollars for a gallon of regular gas anywhere in the state. Nick Jarmusz with Triple-A Wisconsin says prices are mainly market driven, transportation costs factor in as well. “Prices are much lower in the eastern and southern parts of the state and pretty significantly higher in the northern and western part of the state."
WISCONSIN STATE

