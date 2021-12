Taysom Hill is not the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback now, but he has a new contract that could pay him up to $95 million if he earns that role down the road. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill's "hybrid" contract extension will be dependent on which position he settles in at. At the very least, the Saints will be paying him up to $40 million in base salary if he stays in his role as a do-it-all offensive weapon.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO