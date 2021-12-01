ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Oh explains why being on the cover of People ‘means so much’

By Ariana Brockington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh has been named one of People magazine’s People of the Year and she said the honor is particularly significant for her. “It means so much to me to be on this cover,” she told the publication in an interview released Wednesday. “When I was growing up, I never saw...

chatelaine.com

Why Sandra Oh Is A Doris Anderson Award Recipient

When The Chair debuted on Netflix in August, it quickly became the top-watched show in Canada and the subject of much online discussion. The series follows Ji-Yoon Kim (played by Sandra Oh), the newly minted English department chair at the fictional Pembroke University. Kim is the first woman and person of colour to lead the department, and what unfurls over the course of six episodes are the endless struggles and microaggressions a pioneer like her would face while trying to keep a sinking organization afloat. (Only being offered a leadership role when the institution is tanking? That’s called the glass cliff.) “Here is a woman, a single mom, a woman of colour, who’s now ascended to the position of chair of her department in a patriarchal, old institution,” Oh told CBC. While the show deals with the insular world of academia, it’s her distinct charm and capacity to bring nuance and relatability to her character that made The Chair a widespread success.
Yardbarker

Sandra Oh is fighting for Asian representation: 'When I was growing up, I never saw my face on the cover'

Sandra Oh doesn't take for granted that she is on the cover of People as one of the publication's 2021 People of the Year. "It means so much to me to be on this cover," the 12-time Primetime Emmy nominee said for the accompanying cover story. "When I was growing up, I never saw my face on the cover. To be asked to be on the cover is a great privilege, because it normalizes things for my nephews and nieces. Hopefully, they're not missing something that I feel like I was always missing."
People

Celebrating Sandra Oh's Most Iconic Roles as She's Named One of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year

Korean Canadian actress Sandra Oh — one of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year — began her career back in the '90s, acting in shorts, TV movies and series. Before playing small parts on shows like Cousin Skeeter in 1998 and Further Tales of the City in 2001, Oh landed the role of Rita Wu on the sports comedy Arli$$, starring Robert Wuhl, Jim Turner and Michael Boatman. Oh played Wu, sport agency president Arliss Michaels' trusty assistant, who brought the funny in every laugh-out-loud episode.
TODAY.com

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021.
AOL Corp

Sandra Bullock Explains Why Coparenting With Bryan Randall Can Be 'Hard'

Singing his praises! Sandra Bullock gushed about her partner Bryan Randall’s parenting skills in a rare parenting interview. The photographer, 55, has been “very patient” and “a saint” with the 57-year-old actress’ two kids, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8, Bullock gushed during the Tuesday, November 30, episode of Red Table Talk.
Rolling Stone

Why Do People Hate the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie So Much?

We may as well get this out of the way now: Ben Platt is 28 years old. He was 23 when he originated the lead role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, after playing the anxious, socially awkward high school student in out-of-town and Off-Broadway runs. Platt would eventually win the Tony for Hansen, and the Broadway production itself would go home with nine awards, including Best Musical. It was more or less instantly canonized by the pundits, the public, and the Powers That Be (Musical Theater Division), with many people singling out Platt’s vocal range and physically taxing, open-wound performance. The praise wasn’t unanimous — even Hamilton, in its monocultural heyday, had its dissenters — but that didn’t stop its star from being the subject of fawning profiles. His last performance as Evan was on November 19th, 2017. A career as a next-gen Tommy Tune was more or less assured.
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
jewishaz.com

‘People Love Dead Jews.’ The living ones, not so much.

People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present. W.W. Norton & Company (2021) Dara Horn ends the introduction to her new book, “People Love Dead Jews,” with the hope that her readers “find it as disturbing as I do.” What she wanted to write, though, was something more direct: that she hoped her readers would “hate it as much as I do.” Horn told a group of Jewish journalists gathered to discuss her book earlier this month that her publisher made her soften her words.
Times and Democrat

Dolly Parton and Sandra Oh named 'People of the Year' 2021

The country music icon and Killing Eve actress were named in the publication's annual list alongside gymnast Simone Biles and Juliana Urtubey, America's National Teacher of the Year and all four of the women grace special covers of the People of the Year issue.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
heatworld

Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after gruesome accident

Being rushed to hospital isn't exactly how anyone wants to spend their Monday evening, but that was the reality for Love Island's Maura Higgins who spent the night waiting in A&E following a gruesome accident. After what she's had to deal with this year following her split with Strictly Come...
Variety

SAG Predictions: TV Cast Ensemble (Drama) – ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
