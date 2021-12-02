Crash Course #378: Steven Sickles (PODCAST)

Catch him down the road. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE umbrella today, but some of them are going to get a bit less attention than others. Some of them are over in NXT UK, which is often about as far off of the radar as you can get in WWE, allowing it to put on a different kind of product. Now though, one of them will not be around NXT UK any longer.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO