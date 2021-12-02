ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ground Floor Theatre presents Unexpected Joy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

Daily Freeman

Rosendale Theatre presents ‘Tell It Like It Is’ on Dec. 12

ROSENDALE, N.Y. — Verna Gillis and David Gonzalez, a pair of master storytellers, take the stage for a one-time-only performance of “Tell It Like It Is” on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. at The Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main St. The event is part of the theatre’s monthly Celebrating Aging...
ROSENDALE, NY
New Jersey Stage

Ritz Theatre Company presents World Premiere Holiday Musical

(HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- This Christmas, The Ritz Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of The Absolute Fantastical Adventures of Cindy Ella and the Once and Future Golden Christmas Goose in the Joyous Years That Followed the Never-Ending Plague: A Short Panto (whew!), a fast-paced and fun-filled musical romp inspired by Great Britain's beloved theatrical tradition of the holiday pantomime. The show runs at The Ritz from December 3rd through December 19th.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
theatreinchicago.com

Raven Theatre Presents Beautiful Thing

Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, will continue its 2021-22 Season with Jonathan Harvey's sweet and charming coming-of-age play Beautiful Thing, directed by Mikael Burke. This touching story of two boys living in London discovering how they fit into the world around them will play February 9 - March 27, 2022 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Single tickets and a variety of 2021-22 subscription packages are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Behind the Scenes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Behind the Scenes is DBDT’s Thanksgiving holiday gift to their patrons. They’ll shine a light on what goes on behind the scenes of the five performing companies at the DBDT studios. Guests can meet the dancers, check out the rehearsal process, and take a peek at upcoming new works.
DALLAS, TX
The Township Journal

Dingmans Ferry Theatre Players to present Beatles tribute

If you will be looking for something to do December 4 and 5, let me suggest the Dingmans Ferry Theatre. The last show, a Frank Sinatra tribute, was an outdoor performance limited to 250 people because of Covid. The theater drew the maximum number of patrons and could have had 400-plus if it were permitted. That show was very well received. I was able to see the excellent next show, a Beatles tribute, in rehearsal.
THEATER & DANCE
Wicked Local

Easton Collaborative Theatre presents ‘Elf Jr.’

Easton Collaborative Theatre will present “Elf Jr.” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the Easton Middle School Auditorium, 98 Columbus Ave. The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.
EASTON, MA
The Magik Theatre presents Ella Enchanted

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ella of Frell is turning the traditional Cinderella story upside down. At birth, she was given the “gift” of obedience by her misguided fairy godmother. But as a teenager, strong-willed Ella chooses to reject her fate and embarks on a quest to break the curse forever. Through her adventures, Ella must outwit evil stepsisters, escape hungry ogres, and save the prince before she can claim her real voice.
THEATER & DANCE
ESU theatre presents 'The Tragedie of Macbeth'

A Scottish general receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. So begins William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedie of Macbeth,” a tale of detriments of political ambition and power-seeking. Emporia State Theatre produced an adaptation of the classic play, performing it over...
EMPORIA, KS
Coaster Theatre presents 'A Christmas Carol'

CANNON BEACH — The Coaster Theatre Playhouse is presenting the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” this weekend. The production is a radio-style play written, workshopped and performed by the theater community. The adaptation is set in 1936, during a turbulent time in American history. The timeless story reminds audiences to...
CANNON BEACH, OR
Past Present, Linbury Theatre review - historic, but very much alive

Past Present, a programme put together by the dancer Yolande Yorke-Edgell, was designed to shed light on the trajectory of contemporary dance over the past 90 years, prompted by the recent loss of one of its most important movers and shakers (pictured below), a creator and mentor whose life spanned all those years and more. Afternoon Conversations with Dancers, the most engaging piece on this mixed bill, was made by the 95-year-old Sir Robert Cohan during the first lockdown, and it shows what a broad church contemporary dance has become.
THEATER & DANCE
San Diego Repertory Theatre Presents The Hilarious ” Second City – She The People”

TR Robertson — San Diego Repertory’s Mission Statement says they are to “produce intimate, provocative, inclusive theatre. We promote an interconnected community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrate the multiple voices of our region.” Were those multiple voices ever heard and political and social values questioned and celebrated with the outrageously funny, biting and satirical all female performance by members of the famous Chicago Second City comedic/theatrical production of “She the People”, on Saturday evening, at the San Diego Repertory Theatre.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Theater & Dance
La Porte Little Theatre to present 'Miracle' musical

La PORTE — The La Porte Little Theatre Club will be celebrating the holiday season with a new musical production featuring contemporary and classical holiday tunes. Titled "Miracle on 3rd and 'A' Street" (referencing the theater's location in La Porte), the show, directed by Susie Richter, is guaranteed to have enough joy for all ages, with a variety of acts and performances from actors young and old, according to Katy Gartland, Little Theatre vice president.
LA PORTE, IN
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Ebenezer Scrooge

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pocket Sandwich Theatre will present the 39th production of Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge has become a holiday tradition for many and is so popular that it has become a much anticipated season every year since 1982. The show is a musical based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. This tale of love, redemption, and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family.
THEATER & DANCE
Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Power of the Dog’ screenings Dec. 3-5

Sedona AZ (November 22, 2021) – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “The Power of the Dog” showing for a limited time: Dec. 3-5. “The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and is written and directed by Academy Award-winner Jane Campion. Set in Montana [...] The post Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Power of the Dog’ screenings Dec. 3-5 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Metropolitan Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

This holiday season, enjoy the magic of the Nutcracker and go on a journey with Clara as she helps save her beloved Nutcracker, dances through the snowy forest, and travels to the Land of the Sweets. Audiences will love meeting all of the Nutcracker’s favorite characters, such as Spanish Hot Chocolate, Mother Ginger and her dancing Polichinelles, and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy! Metropolitan Ballet Theatre is excited to be back at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center performing The Nutcracker (full length) and The Nutcracker Suite (short length). Our Nutcracker Suite is a wonderful option for younger audiences who want to experience the ballet in under one hour and be introduced to Tchaikovsky’s classical score and the beauty, strength, and grace of ballet. Audience size will be limited due to safety protocol for Covid-19, so get your tickets today and be a part of this seasonal ballet tradition! www.mbtdance.org 301-762-1757.
THEATER & DANCE
Weekend Showcase: Stages Theatre Presents “Elf The Musical, Jr.”

Stages Theatre is back this holiday season with an in-person Christmas favorite, “Elf The Musical, Jr.”. The show is different from the movie, but you still get to hear the Buddy refrain, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”.  Stages Theatre is back...
THEATER & DANCE
LHS Theatre presents one-act play 'Dark Road' Thursday

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present “Dark Road” one night only to an in-person and livestream audience from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The cast features senior Emma Bensen portraying Greta and junior Vivian Ostrander as her younger sister, Lise, in this...
LINCOLN, NE
LampLight Theatre presents Victorian musical 'The Merriest Christmas'

LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present the heart-warming Victorian Christmas musical “The Merriest Christmas” beginning Saturday, Dec. 4. Take a journey back in time as carols fill the village streets with the message of hope. Experience a story of unconditional love told through the life of a young orphan girl named Priscilla and her compassion for a lonely old codger by the name of Bartimus Crump.
KINGSPORT, TN

