ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Three Dog Night in concert

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Just Announced! These 3 Bands Set to Play Saratoga on One Night in 2022!

T may be freezing around the Capital Region now but the concert line-up for 2022 is heating up!. In the last couple of weeks we have announced several shows destined for New York in the new year. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at SPAC, Journey and Billy Idol in Albany and Foo Fighters in Saratoga are just a few recent additions to the concert calendar. Today we have another one for you!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
capenews.net

Tom Rush Will Perform For Three Nights In Cotuit

The Cotuit Center for the Arts will present An Evening with Tom Rush, accompanied by singer/songwriter Matt Nakoa, on December 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30 on all three nights. Now celebrating five decades of touring, Mr. Rush has been entertaining audiences here and abroad with hits like “No Regrets,” “Circle Game,” “Remember Song,” “Urge for Going” and “Merrimack County.”
MUSIC
WEAU-TV 13

Friday night’s sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert is canceled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In coordination with Them Coulee Boys band members and management, Pablo Center at the Confluence is announcing it has had to make the decision to postpone the sold-out Them Coulee Boys concert taking place in Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center on Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
culturemap.com

The Guess Who in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Guess Who is a group that's connected with the masses through hits including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Add in fellow classics and double sided singles like the rock anthem "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight," plus "Laughing" and "Undun," and the Canadian-bred stateside conquerors are amongst music's most indelible treasures who are eternally etched into the very fabric of pop culture history.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Three Dog Night#Popular Music#Weather#Statistics
culturemap.com

New Texas Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. New Texas Symphony Orchestra will present a Holiday Concert at NorthPark, featuring seasonal sounds of holiday music. The NTSO is an all-volunteer orchestra that provides performers and audiences from diverse backgrounds with a unique experience of finding inspiration through live symphonic music.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra presents Deck The Halls

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra presents Deck The Halls, featuring the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Chorus joining the orchestra for the second half of the concert to bring even more holiday cheer. Eventgoers will get to shop the Handmade Holiday Market, full of gifts and decorations crafted by musicians, to support FBSO.
MUSIC
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday Night Live concert series attracts crowd despite dropping temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile Hosted “Friday Night Live” at Medal of Honor Park Friday night, where plenty still showed up for a live concert, despite dropping temperatures. “I’m actually having a lot of fun,” said Sorren Sullivan, a 9-year-old attendee. Attendees bundled in blankets to stay...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Music
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony presents Christmas Pops

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The beloved tradition Christmas Pops continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites, and sing-along carols. Favorite Holiday vocalists, Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr., will join the DSO and the Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson. The concerts will also feature an appearance by Santa Claus and a bit of snow.
DALLAS, TX
scranton.edu

Christmas Season Begins with Noel Night Concert

Continuing a time-honored holiday tradition, Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present its 54th annual Noel Night concert on Saturday, Dec. 4. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. in the University’s Houlihan-McLean Center (Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue). Doors will open at 7:20 p.m., and there will be an organ prelude beginning at 7:25 p.m.
SCRANTON, PA
culturemap.com

Brave Combo Holiday Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The UNT Alumni Association will present their second annual holiday concert featuring Denton’s own Brave Combo, a band that’s gained fame around the world and whose UNT alumni pride runs deep.
MUSIC
attractionsmagazine.com

Icon Park celebrating the season with nightly concerts, charity drive

For a week this December, Icon Park will be celebrating the holiday season with the first “Light the World with Love” Christmas Concerts. From Dec. 6-11, local high school, church, and community choirs will perform nightly from 5-8 p.m. Each night, four choirs will perform traditional Christmas songs in front of Icon Park’s holiday tree. There will also be Christmas-inspired videos, and emcees will lead the crowd in singing some Christmas carols themselves. To close out the evening, professional performers will take the stage each night. This will be the first year for the event.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

We’re Number 1! Red Rocks Most Attended Concert Venue In The World

DENVER (CBS4) – If you found your way to Red Rocks this year, you definitely weren’t alone. Billboard Magazine says the amphitheater is the most attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021. Red Rocks is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has hosted 233 paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. That’s a new record for a season. (credit: CBS) “It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” Ginger White, executive director...
DENVER, CO
culturemap.com

AEG presents Funny & Famous Comedy Show III

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Funny & Famous, hosted by DeRay Davis, will feature performances by headliner Corey Holcomb, Jess Hilarious, Karlous Miller, JJ Williamson, and more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy