NHL

McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins, 5-2

By Opinion
The Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row and improved...

www.sharonherald.com

Fox News

Goals by McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers past Blackhawks 5-2

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), who got four goals in the first period and improved to 8-1-0 at home.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Connor McDavid extends point streak to 17 games, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

EDMONTON -- It was the first time in eight games that the Edmonton Oilers scored the first goal and it led to a super-charged first period. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won their second in a row, getting past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday.
NHL
hawaiitelegraph.com

Oilers jump on Blackhawks early in 5-2 win

Connor McDavid scored and added an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal first period to beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. McDavid, with at least one point in every game and 32 points overall, waited all of...
NHL
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Slater Koekkoek
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Tyson Barrie
Sacramento Bee

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: McDavid looks for points in 18 straight with Oilers

Flyers start challenging three-game stretch by facing Lightning; improving Blackhawks visit Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Tuesday. McDavid seeks to extend point streak, get...
NHL
NHL

McDavid point streak ends at 17 to open season, Oilers fall to Stars

DALLAS -- Connor McDavid had his season-opening point streak end at 17 games when the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Dallas Stars 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "I think we took time and space away from [McDavid] and played him pretty hard, so he didn't have that much time to make plays," Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "Of course, he's a great player, [he'll] always have some chances, but I think we played pretty well against him tonight."
NHL
Yardbarker

Zach Hyman Proving Oilers’ Investment Was a Smart Move

The Oilers addressed a major concern over the offseason in bolstering their top-six forward group by signing one of the bigger available free agent forwards in Zach Hyman, who was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward signed a monster seven-year deal worth an average annual value of $5.5 million. Hyman played a key role for the Maple Leafs, mostly on the team’s top line with highly talented forwards in Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.
NHL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

McDavid, Draisaitl and Crosby set the stage for a superstar showdown as the Oilers host the Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet,...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: McDavid, Oilers win matchup with Crosby, Penguins

McDavid and Sidney Crosby did not get to face off very often, but when they have Crosby and the Penguins have mostly gotten the upper hand. That changed on Wednesday in the Oilers’ 5-2 win that was highlighted by another dominant performance from McDavid. He finished the night with four...
NHL
NHL

McDavid, Oilers defeat Jarry, Penguins

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Zach Hyman scored two goals, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton (16-5-0), which has won three in a row and five of six.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Fall to Opportunistic Oilers

For those of you who couldn't stay awake, here's what you missed: Pittsburgh saw their 19-game unbeaten streak versus Edmonton (15-0-4) come to an end on Wednesday at Rogers Place as the Oilers skated to a 4-2 win. Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry gave...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid's four points, Hyman's two goals lead Oilers past Penguins

EDMONTON -- Down four defencemen and outshot and outplayed for the bulk of the game, the Edmonton Oilers were still able to earn a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Wednesday.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Penguins 2

EDMONTON, AB - Move over, Sid the Kid. In a game billed as a contest between two generational talents in Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, it was the Oilers captain setting the pace. McDavid posted a four-point night, recording an empty-netter and three assists as the Oilers improved to 16-5-0...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 21.0 Wrap Up: Oilers execute the rope-a-dope in 5-2 win over the Penguins

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.
NHL
arcamax.com

Penguins drop latest showdown between superstars Crosby and McDavid, 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta – There’s just a different kind of energy in the air on the rare occasions when Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid share a sheet of ice. Rogers Place was buzzing Wednesday when Crosby and McDavid, arguably the two greatest players of this century, went rush for rush late in the first period.
NHL

