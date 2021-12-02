Scrooge returns live and in person for ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Ford’s Theatre

The Shaw Festival bolsters the holiday season in Niagara on the Lake with the opening of ‘A Christmas Carol’. This beautiful Ontario gem of a town is a fitting locale for Victorian fun as Charles Dickens himself would have passed nearby as he entered Ontario through Niagara Falls in his travels of 1842 – just one year before he began work on the iconic Christmas story. This production follows the original well-known narrative, but with a delightful twist of tone. The darkness of greed and the meanness of London poverty are certainly represented, but more emphasis on the joy and mirth of the season is what illuminates this sparkling production. The wit and creativity of Alexis Milligan’s puppetry enshrines this tone throughout.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO