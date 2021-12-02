ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Scrooge returns live and in person for ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Ford’s Theatre

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the pandemic forced Ford’s Theatre to do a radio play of “A Christmas Carol.”. This year, the annual tradition returns to live, in-person productions now through Dec. 27. “Obviously we couldn’t do it last year because of the lockdown, so we did a radio version of the...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantaartsscene.com

A Christmas Carol

Some folks these days may think of all the Yuletide activities and just want to regard each of them as pure humbug. But be assured this is not the Christmas Carol you have seen before. Award winning David H. Bell, crafted this script based on Dickens’ beloved story. The usual office set and the old sitting room at Scrooge’s manor are not as usually seen, and the story line has been camped up a bit.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Freeman

Interactive ‘A Christmas Carol” at Rosendale Theatre on Dec. 17, 18

ROSENDALE, N.Y. — A highly unusual theatrical staging of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented at the Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main St., on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 and 7 p.m. The production is being presented by the Rosendale Theatre Collective in collaboration...
ROSENDALE, NY
myedmondsnews.com

Performances return to Wade James Theatre with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

In its first show since March 2020, Edmonds’ Driftwood Players return to Wade James Theatre starting Thursday, Dec. 2 with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. With the Wade James stage tranformed into WBFR Radio Station in 1946, a small cast of voice personalities play all the characters from It’s a Wonderful Life? — reenacting the story of idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
EDMONDS, WA
federalwaymirror.com

Centerstage Theatre’s holiday pantomime tradition returns

Centerstage Theatre’s holiday tradition is back and ready to make families laugh this season. “Puss in Boots,” a pantomime, is showing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 19 at the Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road in Federal Way. A pantomime is a musical comedy...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
onstageblog.com

Review: 'A Christmas Carol' at Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre, Niagara on the Lake Ontario

The Shaw Festival bolsters the holiday season in Niagara on the Lake with the opening of ‘A Christmas Carol’. This beautiful Ontario gem of a town is a fitting locale for Victorian fun as Charles Dickens himself would have passed nearby as he entered Ontario through Niagara Falls in his travels of 1842 – just one year before he began work on the iconic Christmas story. This production follows the original well-known narrative, but with a delightful twist of tone. The darkness of greed and the meanness of London poverty are certainly represented, but more emphasis on the joy and mirth of the season is what illuminates this sparkling production. The wit and creativity of Alexis Milligan’s puppetry enshrines this tone throughout.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Morning Call

For the 30th year, Allentown’s Civic Theatre will brighten the dark nights of December with its production of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Marley was alive: to begin with. He sat in the second-to-last row of Allentown’s Civic Theatre with his ball and chains piled on his lap. Tiny Tim sat behind him, flat cap on head, crutch in hand, waiting to be hoisted on his father’s shoulders. And Scrooge? Well, Scrooge was on stage, hunched over his ledger, miserable as ever, frightening the Yuletide cheer out of the charity workers who ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
toledo.com

Celebrate the holidays at The Village Players Theatre with two unique shows, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play and A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: “This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.”
TOLEDO, OH
thelansingjournal.com

‘Christmas Carol’ dinner show returns to Center for Visual and Performing Arts in December

MUNSTER, Ind. (November 23, 2021) – After a sold-out run in December 2020, author and newspaper columnist Phil Potempa has reunited again with his longtime editor Crista Zivanovic to perform a Charles Dickens dinner show at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The show will have five performances in 2021 as the highlight of the December holiday events at the arts venue.
MUNSTER, IN
Seattle Times

Take a backstage peek at how Seattle’s ACT Theatre creates the magic of ‘A Christmas Carol’

More than a hundred stage lights rested on the floor of ACT Theatre’s Allen Theatre in downtown Seattle. The stage floor had already been transformed into a cobblestone design, and the actors lounged in sweatpants and khakis in the front row seats and on the stage between rehearsals. The costume and wig shops were busy, hands and threaded needles flying over fabrics and hairpieces.
SEATTLE, WA
thesandpaper.net

Grunin Center Offers Virtual Viewing of Yates Musical Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

Although in-person tickets are sold out for the always-popular performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, the show will be available via livestream. Tickets for the virtual viewing of this musical adaptation of the tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge – at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 – are just $8 per device.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Holmes meets Scrooge in ‘A Sherlock Carol’ at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages

It’s Christmas Eve, 1894, London. Moriarty is dead and so is Ebenezer Scrooge. Now a doctor at a struggling children’s hospital, Tiny Tim (aka Dr. Timothy Cratchit) enlists the help of Sherlock Holmes – who has soured on detective work, forsaken his assistant Dr. Watson, and become quite Scrooge-like since defeating his archenemy at Reichenbach Falls – to solve the mystery of the strange death of his beloved friend and benefactor. After rediscovering his enjoyment of observation and deductive reasoning, “the game is afoot” once again for the “consulting detective,” in writer/director Mark Shanahan’s A Sherlock Carol, a spirited new mash-up of the beloved classics by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, now playing a limited Off-Broadway holiday engagement at New World Stages.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Ebenezer Scrooge

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pocket Sandwich Theatre will present the 39th production of Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge has become a holiday tradition for many and is so popular that it has become a much anticipated season every year since 1982. The show is a musical based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. This tale of love, redemption, and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family.
THEATER & DANCE
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ opens Dec. 5 at Community Theatre; auditions are Dec. 12-13 for ‘The Little Dog Laughed’

Las Cruces actor/director Norman Lewis is very busy this December!. He opens Friday, Dec. 5, in Las Cruces Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance Piece.” He will narrate the story and portray Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Marley’s ghost and 20 other characters from the beloved 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol in Prose: A Ghost Story of Christmas,” by Charles Dickens.
LAS CRUCES, NM

