Scrooge returns live and in person for ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Ford’s Theatre

It’s Christmas Eve, 1894, London. Moriarty is dead and so is Ebenezer Scrooge. Now a doctor at a struggling children’s hospital, Tiny Tim (aka Dr. Timothy Cratchit) enlists the help of Sherlock Holmes – who has soured on detective work, forsaken his assistant Dr. Watson, and become quite Scrooge-like since defeating his archenemy at Reichenbach Falls – to solve the mystery of the strange death of his beloved friend and benefactor. After rediscovering his enjoyment of observation and deductive reasoning, “the game is afoot” once again for the “consulting detective,” in writer/director Mark Shanahan’s A Sherlock Carol, a spirited new mash-up of the beloved classics by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, now playing a limited Off-Broadway holiday engagement at New World Stages.
