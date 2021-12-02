Well Aware presents Winter Waterland Gala

Saturday evening, a crowd dressed for a formal occasion gathered at the Montevideo VFW for the first annual Mayor’s Gala. This year’s theme was A Winter Wonderland was evident in the decorations transforming the VFW’s dining room into a scape of blues and whites with twinkling lights and fresh evergreens. The event was held to raise funds for Larson Park. City Council member Dan Sanborn spoke about his experiences spending time at Larson Park as an employee on the weekends, handing out ice skates to those taking advantage of the park’s ice skating rink. After joining the City Council, Sanborn became a volunteer at the park. “We’ve got a diamond in the rough there. It can be so beneficial to the community, not only in the summertime but in the wintertime. To see the community interaction, with the kids. It’s great,” Sanborn said.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO