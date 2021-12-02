ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well Aware presents Winter Waterland Gala

Daily Republic

City postpones Winter Art Gala until springtime

SUISUN CITY — The city’s Recreation, Parks, Marina and Arts Commission has postponed the Winter Art Gala that was scheduled Dec. 3. City spokeswoman Kathleen Shrader reports the event was postponed due to low advance ticket sales. For more information, contact Shrader by email at [email protected].
SUISUN CITY, CA
montenews.com

A Winter Wonderland Mayor's Gala held to raise funds for Larson Park

Saturday evening, a crowd dressed for a formal occasion gathered at the Montevideo VFW for the first annual Mayor’s Gala. This year’s theme was A Winter Wonderland was evident in the decorations transforming the VFW’s dining room into a scape of blues and whites with twinkling lights and fresh evergreens. The event was held to raise funds for Larson Park. City Council member Dan Sanborn spoke about his experiences spending time at Larson Park as an employee on the weekends, handing out ice skates to those taking advantage of the park’s ice skating rink. After joining the City Council, Sanborn became a volunteer at the park. “We’ve got a diamond in the rough there. It can be so beneficial to the community, not only in the summertime but in the wintertime. To see the community interaction, with the kids. It’s great,” Sanborn said.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
citysuntimes.com

Holland Center Teams With Arts League To Present Winter Artisan Market

A unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers is coming to the area, as The Holland Center and the Sonoran Arts League join forces to present the inaugural Winter Artisan Market, Dec. 3-4. Approximately 75 regional fine artists will participate in this juried show, exhibiting their original, handmade...
mynews13.com

Volunteers collect kids winter gear and raise awareness

Volunteers with Mothers and Children in Crisis have been working to put together winter gear packages with hats, boots and gloves for children who have parents in the court system. But this holiday drive is just part of the group's mission. The group would like to eventually have an in-patient...
CHARITIES
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental School Instrumental Music Department Presents “A Winter Concert”

Marshall Fundamental School Instrumental Music Department presents “A Winter Concert” featuring Band and Orchestra on Wednesday, December 8, 5:00 p.m. in the North Quad. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Jacob Melgoza. The Orchestra is under the direction of Ms. Heather King. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/641607746848771/.
PASADENA, CA
Daily News Of Newburyport

NAA presents Members' Winter Holiday Show

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents its latest exhibition NAA Members’ Winter Holiday Show, an exhibition and art sale featuring 130 North Shore artists, through Dec. 23 at the Water Street gallery. The show features more than 100 works of art across mediums. Artists and community members have also...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
suncoastnews.com

WellCome OM to present wellness lecture

SPRING HILL -- WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center will present a wellness lecture, “Finding Fulfillment in Life,” on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The lecture will be presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh, MD, NMD. For information...
SPRING HILL, FL
hometownsource.com

Winter Wonderland parade marshal is well-known Caledonia woman

With Winter Wonderland returning after a year’s absence, excitement is in the air, and that calls for someone who is equally excited about the event. Amy Rommes was named this year’s parade marshal. Through her sister Karen Wermager, she told the Argus this is her most exciting time of year.
KCTV 5

Winter wellness

Lifestyle editor Joann Butler shares her two picks for winter wellness. Sponsored by Preparation H and Lotrimin.
FITNESS
culturemap.com

Art for the People Gallery presents Wolf Garden: "Alchemy" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art for the People Gallery will explore Wolf Garden’s oil and ink artworks that will take people on an odyssey to meditate, ruminate, and reflect on one’s self and our adventure through life. Reading Garden’s poetry and looking into the vast and infinite skies he creates will connect people with the mind, body, and spirit.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Dougherty Arts Center presents "The Art of Peace" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "The Art of Peace" is a collection of paintings and drawings of five award-winning Austin figurative artists. These narrative works, created over the last three years, convey the concept of peace from each artist’s perspective.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Denton Downtown Main Street Association presents Wassail Weekend

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Denton Downtown Main Street Association will present Wassail Weekend, a two-day tasting event where downtown merchants stir up their best recipes to give free tastings for all to enjoy.
RECIPES
culturemap.com

The Woodlands Resort presents Grand Illumination

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Grand Illumination tree lighting event will include entertainment, activities, and arts & crafts, including letters to Santa and gingerbread house decorating, as well as free hot cocoa and cookies.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
culturemap.com

Arthritis Foundation of North Texas presents Jingle Bell Run - North Texas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Arthritis Foundation of North Texas will present Jingle Bell Run, a 5k run and 1 mile walk benefitting the Arthritis Foundation of North Texas.
ADVOCACY
culturemap.com

Turtle Creek Chorale presents Holiday Highlights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Turtle Creek Chorale will present a performance of holiday songs at Holiday Highlights. Guests can enjoy a favorite tune or two while soaking up the holiday hustle and bustle.
SOCIETY
culturemap.com

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The event will be an evening of holiday magic and music and will illuminate the Center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. This festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, projections on the campus' venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa.
HOUSTON, TX

