Inspecting Carol deals with a regional theatre company that is rehearsing its annual production of A Christmas Carol, when it gets news of the impending arrival of an inspector from the National Endowment for the Arts to review their work. When they assume that the man who asks to audition is really an informer for the NEA, everyone caters to the bewildered wannabe actor and he is given a role. What will happen when the actual inspector shows up?

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO