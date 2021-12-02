ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Holidays in Watercolor

visitsarasota.com
 3 days ago

Just in time for the holidays, paint your own seasonal watercolor masterpiece on a greeting...

www.visitsarasota.com

connecticutcallboard.com

Holiday Workshops

Thinking of holiday activities where you can have fun and develop your creativity?. This December, Westville Performing Arts Center (WPAC) is offering holiday workshops for Ornament Making, Wreath Making and Family Painting Night. Our holiday workshops are designed for the whole family!. When you participate in our workshops, you’ll learn...
CELEBRATIONS
murrayjournal.com

Murray’s PTA uses Zoom to unite families in watercolor class; more engaging activities being planned

During Region 19 PTA’s family art night, students and families could learn watercolor techniques and terminology from gradient wash and lift off to blending and scumbling. (Screenshot) This fall, 10-year-old Solveig Larson watched painting techniques with her family on Zoom. Days later the Parkside Elementary student tried a watercolor technique...
MURRAY, UT
Tahlequah Daily Press

CANVAS CREATIONS: Petersons turn Watercolor Barn into local hub for budding artists

Anyone can create art; all it takes is the desire to make something. And Jerald Peterson will help budding artists reach their potential at the Watercolor Barn in Tahlequah. Jerald and his wife, Molly, traveled all over the world during his time in the CIA, looking for agents to recruit. They stayed in places like Paris, Mexico City, Dominican Republic, New York City, Libya and Morocco, and Jerald drew inspiration from all those places to adorn his canvases. At that time, painting was a hobby.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Colossal

Miniature Watercolor Works by Ruby Silvious Are Painted on Stained Teabags

Ruby Silvious’s quaint seaside scenes and bucolic landscapes nestle between the torn edges and wrinkled folds of a used teabag. The Coxsackie, New York-based artist (previously) paints miniature scenes of everyday life on the stained paper pouches, leaving the string and tags intact as a reminder of the repurposed material’s origin. Silvious sells prints of her watercolor pieces on her site, and you can follow her latest projects and news about upcoming exhibitions—she will be showing her upcycled works in France and Japan in 2022—on Instagram.
COXSACKIE, NY
#Watercolor
East Oregonian

Lorenzen Gallery features watercolor artist

PENDLETON — Linda Cromer started painting at her mother’s knee, sitting on the floor dabbing at old canvas boards with her old worn brushes. While her materials have improved greatly, one thing hasn’t; she finds painting to be great fun. An exhibit of her watercolor still-life paintings is on display...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Artist Shares Her Watercolor, Still-Life Paintings at Pendleton Center for Arts

Linda Cromer started painting at her mother’s knee, sitting on the floor dabbing at old canvas boards with her old worn brushes. While her materials have improved greatly, one thing hasn’t – she still finds painting to be great fun. An exhibit of her watercolor still-life paintings is on display...
VISUAL ART
winonaradio.com

Winona Arts Center offers additional watercolor classes in December

Due to the demand, the Winona Arts Center (WAC),228 East 5th is offering additional watercolor classes in December with watercolorist Faye Schoen. A two-session class will be offered on December 2 & 9 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm. The cost for two sessions is $65 per person. A one-session class will...
VISUAL ART
wmar2news

Hampden for the Holidays

With it's storied 34th Street light show, great shopping on The Avenue, and wonderful restaurants, Hampden and the holiday season go hand in hand. Kick off your day with a meal at Grano Pasta Bar. The newly expanded dining room will wow you with it's homey decor and authentic flavors. You can even buy their sauces and cooking items for your home or as a gift!
POLITICS
Standard-Examiner

A year of awards, recognition and sales for Ogden-based watercolor artist Stephen Henry

“I have certainly been blessed this year,” says Utah artist Stephen Henry, well-known for his watercolor paintings of mountains, farmland, cattle ranches and “ordinary folk” of the rural West, many of which may be seen inside his studio at The Monarch. Participating in competitions and being accepted into local and national shows, high achievements in and of themselves, Henry has also been the recipient of several distinguished awards in 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Daily Jeffersonian

Holiday Calendar

First Christian Church of Cambridge, 1127 Beatty Ave., will host an Advent Daily Devotional Worship in the church parlor at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, from Nov. 29 - Dec. 23. Christmas Wonderland in Newcomerstown. The Newcomerstown Historical Society will hold Christmas Wonderland at the Olde Main Street Museum and...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
delaware.gov

Holiday Recommendations

Coming together to celebrate our traditions with family and friends is important. Especially after what we’ve all been through in the past year. But it’s just as important to be smart about how we celebrate. COVID-19 doesn’t take a holiday. Do all you can to keep the people you care about safe.
FESTIVAL
manheimtownship.org

Holiday Schedule

As we all prepare to host, or visit friends and family later this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, please take note of our holiday schedule:. The office will be back to normal business hours on Monday, November 29th at 8 am. Have a wonderful and relaxing holiday break!. Follow us...
MANHEIM, PA
Portland Tribune

Holiday kickoff

The annual lighted Christmas parade, Christmas in the Pines and the Grimes Christmas Scene all launch this Saturday in Prineville. For the past several years, the final weekend in November has officially kicked off the Christmas season in Prineville, and that will be the case again next weekend. Kicking off...
PRINEVILLE, OR
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Families Can Help ‘Save Christmas’ This Holiday Season

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elf is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, and now you can help Buddy the Elf save Christmas thanks to a unique immersive experience in Grapevine. From Gimbel’s Department Store, to Santa’s workshop, and even the Candy Cane Forest, all the iconic scenes from the Christmas classic can be found at “Mission Save Christmas- Featuring Elf” inside the Gaylord Texan Resort. Martha Neibling, director of marketing and public relations for the resort, says in each room of the exhibit guests walk through provides its own unique interactive experience. “Kids can do things like make their...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Mountain View Voice

Wilderness and watercolors: Exploring The Foster, Palo Alto's hidden museum honoring one adventurer's stunning artwork

As a kid, Palo Altan Jane Woodward dreamed of living in a museum. She spent her summers visiting her grandmother in Manhattan and loved to fantasize about what it would be like to live in the Metropolitan Museum, like the characters did in her favorite book, "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" by E. L. Konigsburg.
PALO ALTO, CA

