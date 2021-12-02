Holidays in Watercolor

Anyone can create art; all it takes is the desire to make something. And Jerald Peterson will help budding artists reach their potential at the Watercolor Barn in Tahlequah. Jerald and his wife, Molly, traveled all over the world during his time in the CIA, looking for agents to recruit. They stayed in places like Paris, Mexico City, Dominican Republic, New York City, Libya and Morocco, and Jerald drew inspiration from all those places to adorn his canvases. At that time, painting was a hobby.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO