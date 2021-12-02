Pet Sitters International Names 2022 Pet Sitter of the Year

Pretty Penny says, “It’s time for me to hang up the mommy apron strings and let a family take full advantage of my wonderful pet skills.” A quick peek at Penny and it’s clear our friendly red-head has had her fair share of litters....but no more, we say and Penny says! Penny is a friendly lady who is calm and well mannered. Not very clingy or needy, Penny is a more independent, confident gal who is ready to get the pet job done. Welcoming of tiny hugs from our youth volunteer, Penny is a good leash walker and when let off leash with other dogs, tends to wander off and do her own thing or if she finds the perfect match like lab Pongo, she just might engage in some low key, playful bantering. Penny is a classy, proud lady who, with time, will gladly show you her softly kissy, sweet side. Penny is a 4-year-old bully mix and weighs 59 lbs.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO