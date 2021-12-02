ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Pet Sitters International Names 2022 Pet Sitter of the Year

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) KING, NC — Pet Sitters International (PSI) has named Morgan Andenas Weber, owner of Lucky Pup Adventures in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the 2022 Pet Sitter of the Year. PSI, the world’s largest educational association for professional pet sitters, presents this award annually to a pet-sitting business owner who...

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

What were the most popular pet names of 2021?

(NEXSTAR) – Rover released its annual list of most popular pet names, and this year, the trends are pretty nerdy. Rover, a company that pairs people with pet sitters and dog walkers, said it used its database of customers to assess which names are most popular. It also conducted a survey of 1,000 pet owners in the U.S. to collect even more data, the company said.
PETS
Hartsville News Journal

Pets of the Week

Pretty Penny says, “It’s time for me to hang up the mommy apron strings and let a family take full advantage of my wonderful pet skills.” A quick peek at Penny and it’s clear our friendly red-head has had her fair share of litters....but no more, we say and Penny says! Penny is a friendly lady who is calm and well mannered. Not very clingy or needy, Penny is a more independent, confident gal who is ready to get the pet job done. Welcoming of tiny hugs from our youth volunteer, Penny is a good leash walker and when let off leash with other dogs, tends to wander off and do her own thing or if she finds the perfect match like lab Pongo, she just might engage in some low key, playful bantering. Penny is a classy, proud lady who, with time, will gladly show you her softly kissy, sweet side. Penny is a 4-year-old bully mix and weighs 59 lbs.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

This Thanksgiving marks the 20th anniversary of the National Dog Show, immediately following the Macy’s Parade at noon. It’s become a tradition for families to gather, watching two hours of NBC highlights from this prestigious dog show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. Many of the dogs have great stories behind them. Since 2013, I’ve had the privilege of compiling Best of Breed information.
PETS
petsplusmag.com

Stella & Chewy’s Donates 3.4 Million Meals to Shelter Pets in Honor of Giving Tuesday

(PRESS RELEASE) OAK CREEK, WI — Stella & Chewy’s, a premium, natural pet food company, is celebrating Giving Tuesday this holiday season by donating 3.4 million meals to shelter pets across the country by the end of 2021. The donation, which is the largest in the company’s history and part of its Journey Home Fund program efforts to support shelters and adoption, is equivalent to more than 500,000 pounds of dog and cat kibble and will ensure shelters are well-stocked for the holidays and into 2022.
OAK CREEK, WI
Houston Chronicle

Fetch Pet Care service brings sitters to your home

A new pet care service in Katy has opened just in time for traveling pet owners to find in-home care for their furry, scaly or feathery friends. Fetch Pet Care, America’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services opened its business to Katy residents in early November. The services include puppy check-ins, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and pet transportation, said Fetch owner William Melendy.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

The Buzz Magazines 2021 Pet of the Year Contest

It’s no secret that Buzz readers have some pretty amazing pets as seen in our Neighborhood Tails column each month. Cast your vote for the 2021 Buzz Magazines Pet of the Year. Voting deadline is midnight, December 10, 2021. To vote for your favorite pet, please select below, then click...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Sitting#Fur#Dog#Pet Sitters International#Psi#Lucky Pup Adventures
themtnear.com

Pet of the Year: Let the voting begin!

The 2021 Pet of the Year contest has now closed for entry. Here are the pets that were submitted. There will be an online form available for voting on our webisite at www.themtnear.com. Click on VOTE PETS. Voting opens November 25 and closes December 16, at 5 p.m. Winners will...
PETS
suntimesnews.com

Top 10 names for pet dogs and cats

SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s that time of year!. As we start to close out 2021, Trupanion – the leader in medical insurance for cats & dogs – surveyed its database of more than 650,000 insured pets for the most popular cat and dog names of 2021. Lucky may be a...
PETS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Pet of the week is a cat named Betty Boop

Animal: Betty Boop, a 2-year-old, 10-pound, female, domestic short hair cat. Where: Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas. Open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Monday or Wednesday and Thursday by appointment. For information on the adoption process, visit rchumanesociety.org. Adoption fee: $100, including microchip...
ENCINITAS, CA
ABC4

‘Fauci’ and ‘Covid’ among trendiest pet names of 2021

(ABC4) – From ‘Fauci’ to ‘Siri” to “Doge,” pet owners took full advantage of the biggest trends of 2021 by giving their furry friends names that reflect the past year. Rover.com—the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, revealed the most popular pet names and trends of 2021 on Tuesday and the top names are […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Sonoran News

Pet Adoptathon

(North of Deer Valley Dr, West of 40th Street) Many rescue groups on site. All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Our rescue partners know their pets’ personalities and act as a matchmaker to help you make the best choice for your circumstances. Your new best friend is...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Boston

73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Animal At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort animal is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor. “Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center. The woman suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the livestock involved as a comfort animal. Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.
BOLTON, MA
CBS 58

Meet the Pet of the Week: 5-year-old 'Dexter'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Dexter" is this week's pet of the week on CBS 58!. The Wisconsin Humane Society is running a Black Friday promotion and Maren McFarlane from the Wisconsin humane society joined CBS 58 to tell us all about it and more. Watch the video above for more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Goldie from The Animal League of Green Valley, Shania, Diamond, Peaches, Puma, Tinee and Elliott from Paws Patrol, , Furriter, Zenobia and Ola from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Steven and Bluebell from Pima Animal Care Center. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N....
TUCSON, AZ
petsplusmag.com

J.M. Smucker Sells Private Label Dry Pet Food Business in $33M Deal

ORRVILLE, OH — The J.M. Smucker Co. has sold its private label dry pet food business, including its manufacturing facility in Frontenac, KS, to Diamond Pet Foods Inc. The deal was a cash transaction valued at approximately $33 million, according to a press release. “This divestiture enables us to focus...
FRONTENAC, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy