SAN DIEGO — The deadline for city workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is Wednesday, December 1 and included in the mandate are all San Diego police officers. The San Diego City Council Monday passed an emergency ordinance requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by Wednesday, December 1. All employees who are not vaccinated will risk termination. The mandate will also apply to all future city employees. City contractors also must be fully vaccinated, but they have until Jan. 3 to do so.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO