Here's why Baker decided not to run for 3rd term

BOSTON (CBS) – Outside the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday morning, people walking through Boston Common offered mixed reactions upon learning that Gov. Charlie Baker will not be seeking a third term in office. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced earlier in the day they will not run for re-election. Some people told WBZ-TV they understood the decision. ”You know, I’m a Democrat but I just like the governor so much,” Stephen Uys said. “Gov. Baker, he did a terrific job. But you know the guy could be exhausted. Look at what he’s had to go through.” Others felt it was time for...

