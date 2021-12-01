Here's why Baker decided not to run for 3rd term

"Marty Walsh is trying to get into this race." Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement Wednesday morning that he won’t run for a third term sent ripples across Massachusetts… and also Washington, D.C.?. In the wake of Baker’s decision, former Boston mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is reportedly expressing...
BROCKTON, Mass. — If every unvaccinated person in Massachusetts got their COVID-19 shots, the state's COVID-19 hospitalization rate would drop by 50 percent, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. Visiting the clinic set up at the Shaw's Center in Brockton with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan to...
BOSTON (CBS) – Outside the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday morning, people walking through Boston Common offered mixed reactions upon learning that Gov. Charlie Baker will not be seeking a third term in office.
Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced earlier in the day they will not run for re-election.
Some people told WBZ-TV they understood the decision.
”You know, I’m a Democrat but I just like the governor so much,” Stephen Uys said. “Gov. Baker, he did a terrific job. But you know the guy could be exhausted. Look at what he’s had to go through.”
Others felt it was time for...
Numbers can be viewed – and skewed – to validate just about any argument. Take for instance one media outlet’s recent read on the latest survey of Gov. Charlie Baker’s chances of winning re-election to a third term, should he run. It concluded based on that poll’s results, Baker would...
The two-term governor of Massachusetts has announced he will not seek a third term, nor will Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito run again or look to take the big chair from Baker. Baker's decision is sure to quicken the pace in what had been a sleepy campaign. Just hours after the governor's decision was leaked, rumors about several prominent politicos started to fly.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday morning refused to reveal if he will seek a third term in office. “I can’t believe you’re asking me that,” Baker told a reporter inside Michelson’s Stores in downtown Needham, as he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito encouraged Massachussets residents to shop local this holiday season and support small businesses that have struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Swampscott residents and leaders are reacting to news that Gov. Charlie Baker, who lives on Monument Ave., will not seek re-election in 2022. Baker has lived in town for more than 25 years, raising three children here with his wife, Lauren. He even served on the Swampscott Board of Selectmen from 2004 to 2007.
After both of the state's leading incumbent Republicans Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito declined to run for governor next year, Democrats are hopeful they can retake the corner office amidst the state's changing political landscape. With Baker and Polito out of the race, Democrats stand a much...
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has decided not to run for a third term, according to news reports Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also will not run for governor in 2022. The Boston Globe, Politico and WCVB-TV reported Baker's decision. "After several months of discussion with...
Neither Gov. Charlie Baker nor his Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, both moderates, will run for the state's top job in 2022, opening up next year's gubernatorial race for conservatives and progressives who want to see the state go in a different direction. "We believe the pandemic means we really ought...
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker, a two-term Republican who at his peak was one of the most popular governors in the country, said Wednesday he will not seek a third term, throwing wide open the 2022 race for the state's top political office after close to two years of managing through a global pandemic.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is not seeking reelection in 2022. Baker, a Republican, has served as the 72nd Governor of Massachusetts since first being elected in 2014. He supported the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump that began in September 2019, and after the January 6, 2021 United States Capitol insurrection...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday he won't seek a third term, creating a wide open contest for governor next year. In a statement, Baker said it was a difficult decision. But he and Lt. Gov. Karen Polito have decided not to seek re-election. "We love the work," he said....
Massachusetts Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative running for governor, welcomed Gov. Charlie Baker's decision this week not to pursue a third term. The move appears to give Diehl a clear path to capture his party's nomination next year, unless other major candidates join the race. Lt. Gov Karyn...
When former state Sen. Stephen Brewer decided to call it a career in politics in 2014, the Barre Democrat said he looked forward to teaching himself how to play the banjo. Brewer, who had just come out on the losing end of a battle to become the next Senate president, was 65 — the same age Gov. Charlie Baker is now — and ready to write his next chapter.
This is the rundown for Radio Boston on December 1, 2021. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Republican Governor Charlie Baker is out. Baker finally put an end to the long-running speculation over whether he and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito would run for a third term earlier today. We get the latest from WBUR Senior Political Reporter Anthony Brooks and Boston Herald political columnist Joe Battenfeld.
Calling his decision not to seek a third term complicated and difficult, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he will be focused on the significant work that still needs to be done to guide Massachusetts out of the coronavirus pandemic. "And not focusing on, let's call it, the discourse --...
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called it a “very complicated and difficult decision” for himself and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito not to run for a third term in office. Baker and Polito made the announcement Wednesday morning. “It was a very complicated and difficult decision for a lot...
In Berkshire County, the four state representatives and sole state senator who represent the state’s westernmost county – all Democrats – responded with mixed emotions to the news that the popular Republican administration will not pursue a third four-year term. “I was shocked, initially," said State Representative Smitty Pignatelli of...
Comments / 1