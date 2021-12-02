ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Native and Beloved North Carolina College Volleyball Player Dies Suddenly at 22

Fatima ShabazzGoFundMe

North Carolina State News by Cyn Mackley

Friends and family are in mourning after the sudden death of a talented North Carolina college volleyball player from an aneurysm on Sunday.

North Carolina A&T Volleyball Coach Hal Clifton announced the passing of 22-year-old Fatimah Shabazz on the university's website. "We are heartbroken by Fatimah's passing. Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court but a very sweet person off the court."

Shabazz, a Cincinnati native, was the 2016 co-conference player of the year at Northwest High School before joining the Aggies team in 2017. According to Clifton, "She then developed into one of the best players in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). She also became a part of one of the most successful classes in school history."

As successful in academics as she was in sports, Fatima graduated from N.C. A&T with a 3.71-grade point average and a degree in pre-law/liberal studies. She was a first-semester graduate student in pre-law at the time of her sudden death.

Teammate Edie Brewer said, "Fatimah was inspirational, and she cared about many people. She was the funniest person ever, and we will love her forever."

On November 19, Fatimah came off the court from a volleyball game complaining of a headache. Medical tests showed that the star athlete and student had suffered a brain aneurysm. She passed away just nine days later.

The university is offering counseling for her fellow students and friends have started a GoFundMe to assist her family with expenses.



