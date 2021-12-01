ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Unions Target Lamont Over Workforce Vacancies, Staffing Issues

By Hugh McQuaid
ctnewsjunkie.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor unions and their allies called on Gov. Ned Lamont Wednesday to fill vacancies in the state workforce and resist the temptation to use a historic wave of retirements and current staffing shortages to privatize government services. The state is in the midst of an unusual constriction of its...

ctnewsjunkie.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Sunrise Strike Escalates With Notification of Permanent Replacement Workers

HARTFORD, CT – Striking group home workers at Sunrise Northeast rallied Thursday against the company’s notification that they would be replaced with permanent employees if they didn’t return to work. The New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, SEIU, which represents the 150 striking workers, says it amounts to...
HARTFORD, CT
wa.gov

Inslee issues 'Workforce Training Boards' directive

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued a Workforce Training Boards directive to ensure a system-wide focus on achieving equitable economic recovery for all, placing an emphasis on serving and tracking the impact of state partnerships on moving the most disadvantaged Washingtonians towards economic self-sufficiency. The action directs executive agency partners responsible...
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Lamont: As CT schools targets of threats, pandemic causing rising ‘tensions’ for youth

On a day when three Connecticut schools were the targets of unfounded threats, Gov. Ned Lamont said the COVID pandemic has caused rising “tensions” among youth. The incidents on Friday followed recent violence at some Connecticut schools, including a stabbing this week at Hamden High School, which was closed Friday after a threat was posted online.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Lembo’s Exit Will Be A Tremendous Loss

One of the most dedicated, effective, and skilled elected officials in Connecticut is calling it quits after 20 years of public service in the state. That news itself would be bad enough, but at the end of last week, Comptroller Kevin Lembo abruptly announced his resignation well before his term would end next year.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
KEVN

Gov. Noem’s budget targets workforce, housing, health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investments in the workforce, housing, and healthcare. those are a few of the highlights from Governor Noem’s budget address in Pierre Tuesday. The governor’s proposed budget includes $200 million for workforce housing grants, $100 million for grants for more daycare centers, and $60...
PIERRE, SD
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lembo To Resign Citing Health; Lamont To Appoint Replacement

Citing a worsening medical condition, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday he will step down from his position at the end of this month, roughly a year before the end of his current term. First elected to the comptroller post in 2010, Lembo, a Democrat, has for a decade been...
POLITICS
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Signals Slimmer Government

A day after labor and community groups called on Gov. Ned Lamont to fill vacancies and expand the state workforce, the governor told attendees at an economic conference in Hartford that an ongoing wave of retirements presents an opportunity for leaner government. Lamont appeared at The Bushnell in Hartford Thursday...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Labor unions send message to Lamont: Keep CT public-sector jobs

With 2022 looming as a watershed year, state employee unions and their allies are moving preemptively to stop Gov. Ned Lamont from accelerating the public sector’s decline in Connecticut. Labor leaders and their allies rallied Wednesday, urging lawmakers to reject an administrative effort to gradually replace thousands of state workers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Nominates Nancy Navarretta Mental Health and Addiction Services Post

Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Deputy Commissioner Nancy Navarretta will take the reins of the behavioral health agency as its commissioner, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday in a press release. Lamont nominated Navarretta to fill a gap left by Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the department’s prior commissioner, who left over...
HEALTH
dailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Be 'Vigilant' Over New Variant, Lamont Tells CT Residents

With concern growing across the country over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said residents should be vigilant. "While there have been no cases of the Omicron variant reported here in Connecticut or the United States to date, we still must be vigilant," Lamont said. The variant,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program Opens for Business

Most Connecticut residents have seen less money in their paychecks in 2021. That’s because it’s been going into the state paid family leave trust. Wednesday was the first day the program was open for applications. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont held a press conference outside Claire’s Corner Copia to promote the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions
hamlethub.com

Lamont Issue Statement Regarding Emergence of New COVID Varient Omicron

Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant:. “We are monitoring a new COVID variant of concern, which was identified by the World Health Organization on Friday. This new variant – named Omicron – was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa. Our team at the Connecticut Department of Public Health, led by Commissioner Manisha Juthani, is following these developments closely. While there have been no cases of the Omicron variant reported here in Connecticut or the United States to date, we still must be vigilant. Given the number of countries where Omicron has already been detected, it may already be present in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ctnewsjunkie.com

Redistricting Panel Misses Deadline on Congressional Map, Petitions for Extension

As expected, Connecticut’s redistricting panel missed its Tuesday deadline to approve a new map for the state’s five congressional districts and asked the attorney general to request a three-week extension from the state Supreme Court. The nine-member Reapportionment Commission convenes once a decade to adjust voting districts to reflect changes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

DSA, Tenant Union Target City Hall

A Quinnipiac Meadows tenant union and its local lefty organizers have turned their sights on City Hall in their latest effort to boost low-income renters’ collective bargaining power. The groups staged a protest on the front steps of 165 Church St. Monday evening. As the sun set and a brisk...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Waterbury State Rep. To Resign To Focus on Restaurant Business

Rep. Tony D’Amelio will step down from the state legislature at the end of the month to focus on family and his restaurant business, the Waterbury Republican announced Tuesday in a press release. First elected in 1996, D’Amelio’s departure comes after more than 24 years in office and one year...
WATERBURY, CT
Florida Phoenix

A remarkable precedent: FL Republicans want to pay workers who refuse to submit to vaccine mandates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state of Florida would pay workers to quit their jobs by giving them unemployment benefits rather than submit to vaccine mandates under legislation filed for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ special session of the Legislature, due to convene next week. That’s a provision of SB 2, one of four bills introduced as part of the governor’s […] The post A remarkable precedent: FL Republicans want to pay workers who refuse to submit to vaccine mandates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy