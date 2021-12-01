Unions Target Lamont Over Workforce Vacancies, Staffing Issues

Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant:. “We are monitoring a new COVID variant of concern, which was identified by the World Health Organization on Friday. This new variant – named Omicron – was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa. Our team at the Connecticut Department of Public Health, led by Commissioner Manisha Juthani, is following these developments closely. While there have been no cases of the Omicron variant reported here in Connecticut or the United States to date, we still must be vigilant. Given the number of countries where Omicron has already been detected, it may already be present in the U.S.

