An apparent glitch in a computer program resulted in some state employees receiving as much as three times their normal pay on Wednesday, officials said. State workers with direct-deposit accounts at smaller banks were apparently the beneficiaries of the now-recalled hikes in their twice-a-month paychecks that usually arrive on Thursdays. Some banks, however, credit their customers’ accounts on Wednesdays, the comptroller’s office said.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO