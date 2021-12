Car and Driver’s model page for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, you’ll see the same terms thrown around year after year. “Exotic” is one, generally referring to the looks or sound. “Performance” shows up quite a bit, usually accompanied by “blistering” or another superlative. “Reliability” and “no manual transmission” make some guest appearances but let’s put a pin in that. The story will remain the same no matter who you ask. Anyone who’s lucky enough to have driven (or unlucky enough to own) a Quadrifoglio will basically tell you the same thing: it’s one of the best driver’s cars on the market right now. But it’s gonna break. More than once.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO