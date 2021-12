MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department said a 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for his part in a deadly crash that took place in December of 2020. Police said in a Facebook post that Gage Vaughn gave alcohol to 19-year-old Savannah Correa and another person who was under 21. Police said Correa was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed at Bear Creek and Parsons Avenue. The collision resulted in the death of Correa and the injuries to three other people, one of them under the age of 21.

