Computers

Nvidia Is Releasing A New 12GB RTX 2060 To Address Shortages

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Nvidia promised to release new stock of older GPUs, with the current generation of cards still plagued by supply shortages. It's coming through on that promise now, The Verge reports, releasing new RTX 2060s with 12GB of video RAM--double what the 2060 originally released...

www.gamespot.com

