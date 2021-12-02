ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio: 14 Charged in Conspiracy Involving Millions in Opioids

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFkVH_0dBuUE2500
Ohio: 14 Charged in Conspiracy Involving Millions in OpioidsMGN

Ohio State News

An Ohio federal grand jury has charged 14 individuals in a narcotics conspiracy alleged to have occurred for at least the past four years.

Each of the defendants is charged with conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, a crime punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

According to the Southern District of Ohio indictment, the defendants also possessed and distributed heroin and methamphetamine.

The co-conspirators were originally charged by criminal complaint on Nov. 15. Thirteen of the defendants have been arrested and will appear in federal court in Cincinnati. Sterling Parish is a fugitive with an outstanding arrest warrant. Any tips or information on the location of Sterling Parish should be sent to FBI Cincinnati at 513-421-4310.

An affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint details that Steffen Roberson, also known as “Worm,” was running one of the largest heroin/fentanyl drug trafficking organizations in the greater Cincinnati area. The drug trafficking organization is also alleged to have distributed narcotics in Akron, Ohio, Fairfield, Ohio, and Gary, Indiana, as well.

The group was allegedly known to obtain drugs from multiple sources of supply, including in Atlanta and Baltimore. Roberson would allegedly purchase distributable amounts of opioids for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

It is alleged that Roberson’s brother, Anthony Roberson, also known as the “Chemist,” manufactured heroin and fentanyl mixtures for the drug trafficking organization by cutting the narcotics with fillers and looking for ways to make the drug mixtures more potent.

More than 30 state and federal search warrants have been executed since 2018 on co-conspirators’ residences where large quantities of fentanyl and loaded firearms have been routinely recovered.

In total, law enforcement has seized approximately $150,000 in cash, 10 kilograms of fentanyl, multiple vehicles, and 28 firearms related to the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfPMd_0dBuUE2500
Ohio: 14 Charged in Conspiracy Involving Millions in OpioidsSouthern District of Ohio

Comments / 22

Profit Steinberg
3d ago

The real question is, why is our US government bringing all this dope in and the peddler is considered the bad guy? I guarantee that this dude is definitely not the last. Next man up!!!!! Thanks uncle Sam!!!!

Reply
13
Ken Bob
3d ago

that ain't going to never stop that's too late to whoever behind it ain't trying to stop it everyday you turn on the TV some girl some child somebody's missing and why do kids run away from home mama and daddy love them I hope, in the sixties it was none of this you come home and do your homework and be ready for the next day now your kids don't come home anymore

Reply(3)
4
Phil Faulkner
3d ago

white people.... Seriously, this stuff has to stop. People are choosing to put that crap in their bodies. Lock down the drug cartels and dealers. Quit dicking around. Identify these people and organizations then shut them down. Take control of pharmaceutical companies that pump this shit into our country. The government needs to step up.

Reply(7)
5
Related
SCDNReports

Dog Chop Shops - Florida Sheriff Issues Warning

Bugsy - Florida dog recovered from theft ringOrange County Sheriff. The Orange County Sheriff issued a warning about dangerous dog theft rings and so-called "puppy chop shops." The dark underground market dealing in dogs came to life after gun-toting bandits stole an Orange County man's French Bulldog last spring.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Indiana State
City
Baltimore, OH
SCDNReports

Scioto County Prosecutor: Justice Will Not Occur in Mike Mearan Case (Human Trafficking)

After a flood of requests from media, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman addressed some of the legal issues concerning the death of Mike Mearan. The prosecutor reminded citizens that while the initial investigation originated on the local level, he asked for and received assistance from state and federal authorities. Ultimately, the Ohio Attorney General’s office took over the investigation and then the prosecution. Prosecutor Tieman did not want any conflict of interest (or perceived conflict of interest) due to Mearan’s long history as a local attorney.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Deputy Shot While Attempting to Serve an Arrest Warrant

Indiana Deputy Shot While Attempting to Serve an Arrest WarrantIndiana State Police. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Sheriff Paul Harden of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting that took place on December 3, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., near State Road 59 at County Road 1250 South, just south of Clay City.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Cleveland Man Found Guilty of Cupcake Robbery and Evidence Tampering

Cleveland Man Found Guilty of Cupcake Robbery and Evidence Tamperingpixabay. U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal jury today returned guilty verdicts against Defendant Tandre Buchanan, Jr., 24, of Cleveland, following a three-day trial before Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland. Buchanan was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence.
CLEVELAND, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Dad Arrested in Tot's Death

A Columbus, Indiana father is in custody after the drowning death of his two-year-old daughter. In the early morning hours of November 26, duck hunters called 911 after they discovered a truck submerged in the river with a man inside.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drug Trafficking#Fbi#Ohio State News#Sterling Parish
SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?Facebook. The following is a press release sent by the Waverly Police Department. Included in that email to us was this statement: "We cannot currently make any further comments/statements as this incident is under investigation through (Ohio) BCI. We hope you understand."
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Arrest Bedford Man for Dealing Methamphetamine

Indiana State Police Arrest Bedford Man for Dealing MethamphetamineMGN. On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded another lengthy investigation by making an arrest for dealing methamphetamine. Over the course of the past few months, ISP received multiple tips and information that Devin A. Smale, 34 years old of Bedford, was involved in dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Lawrence County.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Scioto County Set to Open Female Jail

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office is one of six local jails to receive funding under Senate Bill 310. There were over 50 applications competing for this funding. A total of $50 million was allocated to support local jail renovations in Senate Bill 310 which was passed...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Rush County

Indiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place overnight in Rushville, Indiana. The request came from Rushville Police Chief Craig Tucker. The investigation is also believed to be connected to a second shooting incident that took place earlier in the evening in the town of Kennard located in rural Henry County. The Indiana State Police is assisting the Henry County Major Investigations Team consisting of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, New Castle Police Department, and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Takes Methamphetamine and Other Drugs Off the Streets

Indiana State Police Takes Methamphetamine and Other Drugs Off the StreetsIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, and the Putnamville State Police Post A.C.E.S. (All Crimes Enforcement Section) arrested an Oaktown resident after conducting a drug investigation. ISP received information that Blaine Phipps, age 30, was dealing methamphetamine, narcotics, and marijuana in, and around, the Knox and Sullivan County area.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
84K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy