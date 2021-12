Losing a No. 1 goaltender to injured reserve has the power to deflate any NHL team, but the Rangers continued to inflate their win total Saturday night. Alexandar Georgiev was always scheduled to get the start in goal against the Blackhawks, but when Igor Shesterkin was placed on IR earlier in the day, the game suddenly carried a lot more weight. Picking up right where he left off after relieving Shesterkin the night before, Georgiev turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced as the Rangers extended their win streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO