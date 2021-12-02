ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row and improved...

McDavid, Oilers defeat Jarry, Penguins

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Zach Hyman scored two goals, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton (16-5-0), which has won three in a row and five of six.
GDB 21.0 Wrap Up: Oilers execute the rope-a-dope in 5-2 win over the Penguins

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.
McDavid Scores Four Points, Oilers Outclass Penguins 5-2

Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.
5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
The Day After: Hyman robbed of hatty as Oilers topple Penguins

If you ask anyone in Edmonton, Zach Hyman scored his first-ever NHL hat trick last night. The NHL, however, felt that Kailer Yamamoto jumped a hair offside negating the goal. But the two Hyman did get played a big part in the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Penguins 2

EDMONTON, AB - Move over, Sid the Kid. In a game billed as a contest between two generational talents in Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, it was the Oilers captain setting the pace. McDavid posted a four-point night, recording an empty-netter and three assists as the Oilers improved to 16-5-0...
NHL Rink Wrap: McDavid, Oilers win matchup with Crosby, Penguins

McDavid and Sidney Crosby did not get to face off very often, but when they have Crosby and the Penguins have mostly gotten the upper hand. That changed on Wednesday in the Oilers’ 5-2 win that was highlighted by another dominant performance from McDavid. He finished the night with four...
