A course meant to recognize the diversity of Florida’s history has stirred up some unintended emotions in students, causing them to question the value of the course. The African American Studies department is offering a course next semester titled “Blacks in Florida” under the course code AFA4225. Some students said the wording of the course title is off-putting and may take away from the intentions of the course. Others believe the course offers a different look into Black experiences in Florida.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO