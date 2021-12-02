Best places to do Sunrise or Sunset time-lapse in ATL?

"I moved here back recently, and I wanted to do a time-lapse of the sunrise and or sunset in the city since I got here, does anyone know any good places that I might be able to set up a camera to do that? I was thinking maybe the top of some of the parking decks downtown or maybe one of the wider shoulders on one of the freeways that Overlook the city."

Joey Kyber/unsplash

Climax street is a good one (looks north), Or, there's this overlook platform in the razed apartment property just south of Westside Park (looks east)

The sunset at Stone Mountain is great and the sun sets right behind the city skyline. You can definitely do it from there, but be sure to bring lights to help you on your descent of the mountain.

