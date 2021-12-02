ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Houston Bridge Revised Design Adds $300M to Price

By James Leggate
enr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Texas have settled on plans to replace a flawed design for the new Houston Ship Channel bridge project over safety concerns, with an added build cost of nearly $300 million on top of the original $962 million price. The new design for the 4.1-mile bridge, which will...

www.enr.com

Comments / 0

Related
enr.com

Webcor’s Genesis Marina Becomes World’s First TRUE Pre-Certified Construction Site

The new Genesis Marina project in Brisbane, California, has become the world’s first Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) precertified construction site. Located on the site of a former landfill, the 570,000-sq-ft Class A office space for life sciences and biotech laboratories is expected to divert more than 90% of its waste from landfills and incineration.
CONSTRUCTION
yourconroenews.com

'Significant' flaws: Partially built Beltway 8 Bridge over Houston Ship Channel will be demolished due to design errors

Harris County commissioners voted Tuesday to demolish and rebuild parts of the under-construction Beltway 8 bridge over the Houston Ship Channel after the original designs were found to have "significant" flaws. The setback will cost the county $291 million, including $50 million to demolish some sections that have already been built, according to the Houston Chronicle's Dug Begley.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
defendernetwork.com

Houston economy on track to add 75,000 jobs in 2022

The metro Houston economy is on track to add 75,500 jobs next year, according to the latest annual forecast from the Greater Houston Partnership. That’s above the long-term average, but still leaves the region 10,000 to 20,000 jobs shy of pre-COVID employment levels. “Only eight times in the past 21...
HOUSTON, TX
enr.com

Project of the Year and Best Residential/Hospitality: Clippership Wharf

Built to be resilient against future sea level rise, the mixed-use development on East Boston’s waterfront transformed an underutilized area into an active and publicly accessible extension of its surrounding neighborhood. Reclaiming a former shipbuilding site, the project includes four buildings with 478 residential units on upper floors and a mix of residential, community, dining and recreational uses at the ground level.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
enr.com

Project Monitors: Vogtle Construction May Not Complete Until 2024

Overall construction completion of Georgia Power’s long-delayed Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project could extend into early 2024—nearly seven years beyond the project’s initial schedule, according to two separate construction monitors. The monitors cite the construction team’s use of unachievable schedules, a critical path that “changes from day to day,” widespread equipment performance issues during operational testing, as well as the use of unauthorized testing methods that damaged built systems.
CONSTRUCTION
williamsonhomepage.com

Lose Design adds another Franklin Park to its portfolio

The City of Franklin has slated Liberty Park in Cool Springs for significant expansion and has already entered the design phase. The city entered into an agreement for the development plans for the expansion with Lose Design — the same Nashville-based planning firm that delineated plans for the now four-year-old, $6.2 million Freedom Ball Fields joint project between the city and the Franklin Special School District.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Design#Cable Stayed Bridge#Traylor Brothers Inc#Zachry Construction Corp#The Figg Bridge Engineers#Enr
Houston Chronicle

A Houston-area company is among those tapped by NASA to design commercial space stations

NASA is providing $415.6 million to three companies, including one based in the Houston area, that are designing successors to the aging International Space Station. The agency announced Thursday that it selected projects led by Webster-based Nanoracks; Kent, Wash.-based Blue Origin; and Dulles, Va.-based Northrop Grumman Corp. The money will be used through 2025 for the early design and development of commercial stations that would orbit the Earth.
HOUSTON, TX
phillyyimby.com

Looking at the Revised Design for Three-Story Vertical Extension Proposed at 223-25 Market Street in Old City

Last month, Philly YIMBY shared that permits were issued for a three-story vertical extension for an existing three-story building located at 223-25 Market Street in the Old City section of Center City. Designed by the Atrium Design Group, the new addition will roughly double the building’s current floor area to 23,685 square feet and increase the total residential unit count to 22, while maintaining the ground-floor commercial space facing Market Street. Permits list TBC LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $3.5 million. Our original report discussed the proposal’s prior design, which was clad in dark panels that were quite out of context with the surrounding historic district. Today we look at the plan’s latest iteration, which updates the Market Street-facing exterior with red brick while swapping the side and rear paneling for light gray.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
enr.com

New York City Dept. of Buildings Explores Drones for Facade Inspections

Drones have only seen limited use in New York City for construction documentation and facade inspections due to restrictive local ordinances. But that may be changing with the release of a new report from the New York City Dept. of Buildings, which sees future potential for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, to be used in building facade inspections.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
enr.com

Hampton Roads, Va., $2B Clean Water Upgrade Gains From Data

Data gained from measuring projected beneficial outcomes of a $2.2-billion aquifer replenishment program now underway has allowed the Hampton Roads Sanitation Water District in Virginia to defer some stormwater improvement projects and modify a 2010 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. According to district officials, the Sustainable Water...
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Gas prices are decreasing in Houston, on time for Thanksgiving travel

HOUSTON (KIAH) Gas is four cents less per gallon since last week. However, it is $1.23 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Gas in El Paso is the highest in the state on average at $3.22 per gallon. In Amarillo gas is the least at $2.87 per gallon. Houston falls in the middle of those two cities.
HOUSTON, TX
Recorder

Committee OKs Greenfield fire station’s revised conceptual design

GREENFIELD — Following significant revisions, the Fire Station Building Committee voted unanimously to approve the conceptual design of the new fire station, slated to be built on Main Street near Coombs Avenue. The overall exterior appearance changed considerably from the design first presented to the committee, including the orientation of...
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy