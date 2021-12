Manchester City are already at home, they will be looking to emerge victorious in this match and remain at the top. "That's what competition is all about." Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan spoke ahead of the clash: "About playing against the best teams in the world. PSG is definitely one of them. It will be a great game for us. I also think it will be similar to what awaits us next in this competition when the group stage is over. We're not done yet, we're one point short, but as I said before, that's what this competition is all about. We are looking forward to playing. It's a joy to play against these types of teams and see what we can do against them."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO