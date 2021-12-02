ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent to Give USD270 Million Stock Incentives to Nearly Quarter of Employees

By Dou Shicong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Dec. 2 -- China's Tencent Holdings intends to issue about 24 percent of its workers HKD2.1 billion (USD270 million) worth of shares to attain talents via the internet giant's third employee equity incentive program this year. Tencent will grant...

