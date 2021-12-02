5 Dining Changes at Disney Parks ALL Guests Should Be Aware Of (December 2021)

Waiting in line is one of the least enjoyable aspects of any Disney trip. But watching a lengthy YouTube video about the process, it turns out, is oddly enjoyable. For years, Defunctland has been one of the leading Disney-adjacent YouTube channels, frequently delving into the unknown history of some of the best, most beloved extinct Disney parks attractions with wit, humor and a truly staggering amount of research. But yesterday, the channel, created by filmmaker Kevin Purjerer, uploaded one of its biggest and most ambitious projects yet: a feature-length investigation into the history of waiting in line at the Disney Parks. Or, more specifically, Disney’s troubled history with alleviating the need to wait in line at Disney Parks. “Disney’s FastPass: A Complicated History” isn’t just a thorough and entertaining look at an aspect of the Disney Parks experience we all try and avoid; it’s also a sobering, frequently surprising experience that anyone who has visited the parks can relate to.

