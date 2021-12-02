ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

5 Dining Changes at Disney Parks ALL Guests Should Be Aware Of (December 2021)

themeparktourist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it may not initially seem like it, Disney parks have truly come into their own in recent years as a real food lover’s paradise. If you count yourself as one of the many who love eating their way around the Disney parks and resorts, there are some big changes taking...

www.themeparktourist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Demolished Disney Dining Location Remains Abandoned

Although the Walt Disney World Resort is always fun to visit and there is so much to do, one of the best things is knowing there is always more to come. When Walt Disney was building Disneyland, he said that the Park would never be complete, and it seems that those words have rung true for years and expanded to every Disney Park in the world. There is always a renovation ongoing at each Park, which is adding to sections, creating new lands, and offering more for Guests to see and do in the future.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Adds Amazing Surprise Perk For Guests This December

If you were sad that you were not able to purchase or afford a Disney Very Merriest After Hours ticket this year but still wanted to join in on the holiday cheer, there is some good news in the air!. The Walt Disney World Resort has not had any parades...
TRAVEL
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Disney Park, and we are not talking about an excessive amount of snoap being sprayed out of a cannon. When Guests visit Disney World, they are never able to see much of a winter wonderland, even if all of the Parks are heavily decorated for the holidays. Being in Central Florida, Orlando may get a slight chill, but snow is not ever in the forecast. That being said, snow is possible in other Disney Parks around the world. Today marked a significant moment in the Disneyland Paris holiday season as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Experienced their first snowfall of the year!
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Holiday Season#Restaurants#Artist Point#The Enchanted Forest
Inside the Magic

Bustling Disney After Hour Crowds Cause Big Backup as Guests Attempt to Exit Park

This holiday season, Magic Kingdom has been full of Christmas cheer! The stunning decor has taken over Main Street U.S.A. with a massively stunning and jar-dropping tree at the tip of the street. The cherry on the top of the cake for Disney World Guests is that they can purchase a ticket for Disney Very Merriest – After Hours event, but day Guests attending Magic Kingdom on these dates should be wary.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Publicly “Throws a Fit” Over Still Needing Park Reservations

When Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California reopened following their respective pandemic-related closures, there were a number of changes to the traditional Disney Parks experience in the spirit of keeping both Guests and Cast Members safe. For example, appropriate face masks are still...
ORLANDO, FL
touringplans.com

Pros and Cons of Disney World Table Service Dining

There are many hundreds of places to eat at Walt Disney World, from mobile carts and food stands to five-star gourmet signature venues. But some of the most iconic and well-known dining spots at Disney World are table service restaurants such as Sci-Fi Dine-In, Chef Mickey’s, or ‘Ohana. As buzzy as table service dining can be, it’s not right for everyone at all times. Here are some pros and cons of table service dining at Disney World.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Massive Crowds Return to Disney World, Parks Hit Capacity All Week

If you are a fan of Walt Disney World, you likely know that with the magic comes the crowds. During the year, there are both better and worse times to visit the Parks in terms of crowd sizes that are expected to show up. The busiest months tend to be times when younger Guests are out of school or have a break, such as holidays or summertime. Having moved to Orlando, I can definitely say that although summer can get busy, Christmas is definitely the busiest time of year.
ORLANDO, FL
Times Union

Huge Disney Park Changes for 2022, and How to Fund Your Trip

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The holidays have come early for Disney nerds. The company unveiled new shows, attractions, hotels and restaurants coming to its theme parks worldwide during its Destination D23 event held in Florida this weekend. While not a comprehensive list of all of the news...
TRAVEL
allears.net

All the Drastic Ways Disney Has Changed in the Last 5 Years

The Walt Disney Company has changed a lot in the last five years. From new technologies to new creative pursuits, there have been some drastic switch-ups. Disney certainly doesn’t look like it did half a decade ago!. Here are 9 drastic ways Disney has changed in the last five years!
TRAVEL
TheWrap

‘FastPass': This YouTube Doc Offers a Fascinating Look at Disney Parks’ Troubled History With Long Lines (Commentary)

Waiting in line is one of the least enjoyable aspects of any Disney trip. But watching a lengthy YouTube video about the process, it turns out, is oddly enjoyable. For years, Defunctland has been one of the leading Disney-adjacent YouTube channels, frequently delving into the unknown history of some of the best, most beloved extinct Disney parks attractions with wit, humor and a truly staggering amount of research. But yesterday, the channel, created by filmmaker Kevin Purjerer, uploaded one of its biggest and most ambitious projects yet: a feature-length investigation into the history of waiting in line at the Disney Parks. Or, more specifically, Disney’s troubled history with alleviating the need to wait in line at Disney Parks. “Disney’s FastPass: A Complicated History” isn’t just a thorough and entertaining look at an aspect of the Disney Parks experience we all try and avoid; it’s also a sobering, frequently surprising experience that anyone who has visited the parks can relate to.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WDW News Today

Theme Park Tickets Now Unavailable on Select Dates in November and December at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has released a statement saying tickets will be unavailable for purchase on select dates during the upcoming holidays in order to manage attendance. As always, we remain very focused on providing a great Guest experience. As we continue to manage attendance using our theme park reservation system, certain tickets may be unavailable for purchase on select future dates, including upcoming holiday periods, based on reservation availability.
TRAVEL
twistedvoxel.com

Disney Plus December 2021: All TV Shows and Movies

Disney Plus is bringing some big hits in December 2021 just in time for Christmas. Here are all the movies and shows coming to Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett is a new TV show based on the legendary bounty hunter. It will drop on Disney Plus at the end of December. Encanto is a major original animated motion picture from Disney that is a brand new colorful IP. The trailer to the animated motion picture was well received so it is poised to do great these holidays.
TV SHOWS
kennythepirate.com

Disney World changed the theme park hours for several dates

Disney World changed the theme park hours for several dates. Will these updates affect your trip? Check them out below!. Do you have your touring strategy ready to go on Character Locator? Be sure to make note of the following changes and adjust your plans accordingly! You can also find updated hours with your subscription as well.
TRAVEL
westorlandonews.com

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Finds Ways to Connect Guests to Beloved Stories

At Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared a look at new ways Disney is connecting fans to the stories they love most through innovative projects coming to life around the world. From joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for an intergalactic adventure at EPCOT and suiting up at Avengers Campus in Paris, to stunning stage spectaculars coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, exciting new experiences await fans in 2022 and beyond.
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: More Character Dining is Returning to Disney World!

Just announced: more character dining is returning to Disney World! Here are the details. Character dining experiences were plentiful pre pandemic. It seemed like at least half of the restaurants in the theme parks offered some type of character meet and greet while Guests dined. Character meals were a great...
RESTAURANTS
WDW Prep School

Story Book Dining & Boatwright’s Dining Hall Both Reopening In December

You will soon be able to enjoy two more Table Service dining locations at Walt Disney World. Story Book Dining at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Boatwright’s Dining Hall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside are set to reopen in December. First, Story Book Dining at Artist Point will once...
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

7 Crucial Items You Will Regret Not Bringing To Disney Parks Right Now

There are few things more frustrating during a Disney vacation than losing time because you forgot something important. Packing for a trip to Disney parks may seem straightforward, but there are some items that are easy to miss until it’s too late. We’ve talked before about the benefits of having...
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

Disney Releases Teaser Video for Upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Disney has released a teaser video for the upcoming and much hyped Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser which is set to open its doors on March 1, 2022. The experience consists of a two-day and two-night stay aboard the 100 roomed Galactic Starcruiser where guests will be able to have their own Star Wars adventure.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy