A part of my traditional childhood activities included placing an evergreen tree as the centerpiece of holiday festivities. This practice apparently rose centuries ago from pagan religious practices that became mixed with Christian practices in celebrating the birth of the Christ child. It was the latter part of the eighteenth century when what we know as a Christmas tree appeared somehow in Germany. This is evidenced by the song ‘O Tannenbaum.’ Other similar pagan practices amalgamated with Christian traditions including hanging wreaths, putting up greenery, having special meals, and giving gifts, such as modeled by the Magi. Tradition gave us the spirit to include this as part of winter celebration. (Don’t forget the mistletoe!)

LOUISA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO