Creative Ways To Personalize Your Denim Jacket

Ten years ago, I was scrapping along in New York City, showing my paintings and writing and recording in two bands, one of which was in France. While on a trip home to visit my parents, my Dad casually dropped into one of our one-on-ones that I “lacked focus.” It wasn’t a dig. I was in the throes of what I can only describe as a “highly creative year.” With professional demands not booming but steady, there was the chance to explore freely and with risk. With few personal encumbrances, adequate housing, healthy parents and friends busy with their own, stimulating projects, my days blurred into one another in the sole service of ideas. Life felt luxurious: excluded from consumerism, monastic meals, feet for transportation, and hours upon hours of improvisation. Perhaps in this way, what appeared as a lack of focus was really a kind of hyper-focus.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO