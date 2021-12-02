ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLgl1_0dBuNseK00

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row. They improved to 9-1-0 on home ice despite getting outshot 26-13 through the first two periods and 34-22 overall.

“We kind of held on for the first 40 minutes,” McDavid said. “Mikko (Koskinen) did a great job as usual and I thought our young defensemen did a good job stepping in and trying to keep the game simple, keep the game in front of them.

“We kind of worked our way through the game and capitalized on our chances and got some timely saves.”

Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each had a goal for the Penguins (10-8-5), who have lost three straight. Pittsburgh was 15-0-4 in its previous 19 games against the Oilers.

“We just make a few mistakes and it ends up in the back of the net,” said Sidney Crosby, who was held to one assist. “We had some good pressure, some good zone time for most of the night, and you give them any opening and they take advantage of it.”

Edmonton started the scoring seven minutes into the opening period as Hyman picked the top corner behind Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

Pittsburgh tied it with five minutes left in the first when Guentzel unleashed a one-timer that Koskinen couldn’t get across the crease to stop. The goal extended Guentzel’s point streak to 11 games.

McDavid elected to pass on a 2-on-1, setting up Hyman’s second of the game and 11th of the season a minute later as Edmonton regained the lead.

A minute into the second period, Blueger beat Koskinen high to the blocker side after taking a nice feed from Evan Rodrigues to tie it again.

Edmonton made it 3-2 three minutes into the third as Yamamoto deftly deflected a long shot from Tyson Barrie into the net.

McDavid earned his third assist of the night playing 4-on-4 eight minutes into the third as he threaded a pass through to Bouchard for an easy tap-in on another 2-on-1 opportunity.

The hats came raining down with nine minutes left as it appeared Hyman had scored his first hat trick, but a video review determined the play was offside.

“Eventually it will happen,” Hyman chuckled. “It was fun almost getting a hat trick there.”

Edmonton put the game away on an empty-netter by McDavid, unable to get the puck to Hyman on the play.

"We can be better,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “We can be cleaner with the puck and harder on loose pucks. We were in the third, but I’d like to see it for 60 minutes.”

NOTES: Edmonton is 9-0 when scoring the first goal. ... The Oilers entered with the top power play in the NHL at 37.7%, while the Penguins were the top penalty killers at 90.9%. ... Absent from the Penguins' lineup were Evgeni Malkin (knee) and Bryan Rust (lower body). Edmonton was without Mike Smith (lower body) and Devin Shore (lower body), as well as four regular defensemen in Darnell Nurse (broken finger), Slater Koekkoek (lower body), Duncan Keith (lower body) and Cody Ceci (COVID-19 protocol). As a result, blueliner Markus Niemelainen was called up to make his NHL debut.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Oilers: Play at Seattle on Friday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Goals by McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers past Blackhawks 5-2

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), who got four goals in the first period and improved to 8-1-0 at home.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Connor McDavid extends point streak to 17 games, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

EDMONTON -- It was the first time in eight games that the Edmonton Oilers scored the first goal and it led to a super-charged first period. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won their second in a row, getting past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blackhawks 2

EDMONTON, AB - Chicago Blackhawks down. Connor McDavid expanded his point streak to 17 games with a goal and assist, Leon Draisaitl tallied his National Hockey League-leading 18th of the year and Philip Broberg notched his first career NHL point with an assist in the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place.
NHL
neworleanssun.com

Oilers jump on Blackhawks early in 5-2 win

Connor McDavid scored and added an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal first period to beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. McDavid, with at least one point in every game and 32 points overall, waited all of...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Slater Koekkoek
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Tyson Barrie
austinnews.net

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid carry Oilers past Coyotes

Edmonton's stars delivered Wednesday as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals with two assists as the Oilers got back on track with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. McDavid's first assist was the 400th of his career in 426 games, making him the...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: McDavid looks for points in 18 straight with Oilers

Flyers start challenging three-game stretch by facing Lightning; improving Blackhawks visit Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Tuesday. McDavid seeks to extend point streak, get...
NHL
Yardbarker

Zach Hyman Proving Oilers’ Investment Was a Smart Move

The Oilers addressed a major concern over the offseason in bolstering their top-six forward group by signing one of the bigger available free agent forwards in Zach Hyman, who was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward signed a monster seven-year deal worth an average annual value of $5.5 million. Hyman played a key role for the Maple Leafs, mostly on the team’s top line with highly talented forwards in Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

McDavid, Draisaitl and Crosby set the stage for a superstar showdown as the Oilers host the Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Connor McDavid's 4 points lead Oilers past Penguins

Connor McDavid registered three assists, two on goals by Zach Hyman, and added an empty-netter, as the Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game in the third period for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. With the game tied 2-2 after two periods, Kailer Yamamoto...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Hyman robbed of hatty as Oilers topple Penguins

If you ask anyone in Edmonton, Zach Hyman scored his first-ever NHL hat trick last night. The NHL, however, felt that Kailer Yamamoto jumped a hair offside negating the goal. But the two Hyman did get played a big part in the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Penguins Fall to Opportunistic Oilers

For those of you who couldn't stay awake, here's what you missed: Pittsburgh saw their 19-game unbeaten streak versus Edmonton (15-0-4) come to an end on Wednesday at Rogers Place as the Oilers skated to a 4-2 win. Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry gave...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: McDavid, Oilers win matchup with Crosby, Penguins

McDavid and Sidney Crosby did not get to face off very often, but when they have Crosby and the Penguins have mostly gotten the upper hand. That changed on Wednesday in the Oilers’ 5-2 win that was highlighted by another dominant performance from McDavid. He finished the night with four...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

McDavid Scores Four Points, Oilers Outclass Penguins 5-2

Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
oilersnation.com

GDB 21.0 Wrap Up: Oilers execute the rope-a-dope in 5-2 win over the Penguins

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy