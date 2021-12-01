ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Bengals

By Gavino Borquez
 5 days ago
Following the loss to the Broncos, the Chargers returned to work preparing for the Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

The Chargers had two non-participants: safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Guard Matt Feiler and safety Trey Marshall were limited participants.

Samuel remains in concussion protocol, while Gilman continues to deal with his quad injury. Both player’s availabilities this weekend are in doubt.

Los Angeles is hopeful Feiler will be back after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury.

In other related news, nose tackle Linval Joseph can be activated off the COVID-19 list on Thursday. However, the team will likely determine if he will play based on how his shoulder is feeling.

Chargers vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

The Cincinnati Bengals added another impressive win to their résumé with a Week 12 thrashing over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Los Angeles Chargers did the opposite and fell flat against their division foe, the Denver Broncos. Both teams are in the conversation to grab a playoff spot, and there aren’t many weeks left to hit consistent form. Let’s take a look at the Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13 matchup, the NFL odds, and make a pick and prediction.
NFL
FanSided

Throwback Thursday: Revisiting Bengals vs Chargers in 1981 season

For this Bengals Throwback Thursday, I wanted to do something a little different. In the 1982 postseason, one of the most famous or infamous games in NFL history was played, dubbed as the “Freezer Bowl”. Before that game could be played the Chargers and Bengals both had to get through...
NFL
AllBengals

Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Sunday's game against the Chargers. We breakdown how Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense stacks up against Derwin James, Joey Bosa and company. We also talk about Justin Herbert's ability, the weapons around him and so much more!. Listen to Locked on Bengals...
NFL
WKRC

Chargers provide first of several tests for Bengals in December

CINCINNATI (AP) - For the first time in years, the Cincinnati Bengals are positioned to make some noise in December. The Bengals (7-4), with offensive playmakers and a defense that coalesced in back-to-back blowout wins, find themselves in the thick of a wide-open AFC playoff race. Except for the 8-3...
NFL
Bengals.com

Bengals Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 13 Against The Chargers

The Bengals made the following transactions ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers:. Signed HB Trayveon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Williams, a third-year player out of Texas A&M, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He has played in two games this season, and has six rushes for 13 yards.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals have the most Bengals sequence of all-time vs. Chargers

The more things look to be changing for the Cincinnati Bengals, the more things seem to be staying the same. Check on your local Cincinnati Bengals fan this week. All five of them are in agony after this sequence. After letting the Los Angeles Chargers score 24 unanswered points, the...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chargers second half

That first half was something. Here’s to hoping the Bengals do better in half No. 2 against the Chargers, so come join the discussion.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Bengals, point spread, more

Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover) Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined. Cincinnati is on...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chargers inactives: Riley Reiff, Trey Hopkins unable to go

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers have released their inactive players lists leading up to today’s game in Paul Brown Stadium. This is the most amount of injuries the Bengals have had on their active roster coming into a game. Hopkins and Reiff will both be sidelined with ankle injuries after neither one practiced during the week. They are the only starters out for today. Trey Hill will start at center for Hopkins, and Isaiah Prince will go at right tackle for Reiff.
NFL
