The Indiana Pacers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, December 1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 9-14 overall and 6-4 at home, while Atlanta is 11-10 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Pacers have lost three of their last four games. The Hawks saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Saturday. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is out and Cam Reddish (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Atlanta, while T.J. Warren (foot) and Justin Holiday (COVID protocols) are out and Myles Turner (illness) is questionable for Indiana.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO