Does Status Equal Substance? The Effects of Specialist Social Status on Auditor Assessments of Complex Estimates

The stability of personality traits is well documented, with test-retest values approximated at .70 after age 50. Although genetic influences on trait stability have been found to be constant across middle and late adulthood, environmental sources of variance primarily account for increasing stability. Hypothesized developmental mechanisms that lead to why environmental sources of variance are so critical for trait stability in adulthood discount the role of genotype in reinforcing environmental stability. Based on the corresponsive principle - that is, personality traits are reinforced because people select environments that reinforce them - the match between genotype and environment should help explain why environmental variance accounts for increasing stability of personality traits. Results are presented from nine waves of neuroticism, extraversion, and openness to experience data from the Swedish Adoption/Twin Study of Aging that encompasses 1,700 twins from the ages of 51 to 91. Model results suggest that the reciprocation between people and their environments partly accounts for the increasing importance environments have on trait stability.

ORANGE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO